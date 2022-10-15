It was the “National Weekend of Bigots.” At least, that’s what Ana Navarro called it Monday on “The View.” It was as good a description as any for the soul-draining drumbeat of hate that dominated weekend headlines. You had the Black rapper Ye, nee Kanye West, on Twitter threatening to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” who, he complained, have “toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone who opposes” their “agenda.”

Then there was Marjorie Taylor Greene, a white congresswoman from Georgia, telling a mostly white audience that, “Illegal aliens are on the verge of replacing you, replacing your jobs and replacing your kids in school and ... they’re also replacing your culture.”

