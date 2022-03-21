Two years later: What was claimed about COVID-19 and what really happened?
Previously, scientific theories were presented, discussed and refined with repeated testing, with accurate data cited. True science is a process for finding truth guided by the highest moral principles.
Even if initially accepted, there was the realization that new facts could change the answer. However, science isn’t always appropriately self-correcting. Observe how long the eugenics movement lasted in the early 1900s with the approval of what was then mainline science. Many scientists have vested interests in a certain outcome, philosophically or in maintaining grants — in other words, money.
The process of changing how science and education is done has been in the process for many decades. It is now so “woke” that even basic math must meet societal equity directives, where the answer to simple addition is race-dependent.
Consider a bridge built based on that concept, leaving a gap of a yard in the roadway, and drivers being told to accept the defect or else you are racist.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said follow the science, and then hid it.
The CDC has finally revealed that it has withheld (scientific fraud) for more than a year, statistics of people ages 19 to 49 on vaccine side effects, mortality and breakthrough infections for review and evaluation by outside scientific groups. This skewed the results beyond accurate interpretation.
Anthony Fauci, who is the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, essentially said: “If you question my statements, you are against science, because I represent science.”
That is evidence of the politicization of science to meet an agenda of control. Fauci allocates billions of dollars of grants to many principle investigators, usually heads of departments in science and medicine, to publish required data, or lose funding. People understand this fraud, and trust is no longer being given unquestioningly simply because there is a Ph.D., M.D., CDC, NIH or a news organization’s title associated with the article.
This type of misrepresentation to the public is what the health agencies and group-think medicine proposes regarding COVID-19. Fauci expects us to follow his opinions and dictates without question.
Because policymakers in this age of COVID-19 are not recruiting scientists who have differing opinions, we are witnessing the cult of scientism masquerading as true science.
Problems that have existed before with science and public health are now visible in the mismanagement of the “planedemic.” This allowed the attempted establishment of a dictatorship in Canada by Justin Trudeau, impoverishing peaceful truckers. If similar videos of law enforcement abuse occurs in the United States, the current good will most Americans have toward the local police, sheriffs and state police will evaporate.
The increasing abuse of citizens exercising their constitutional right to peacefully protest, while Black Lives Matter riots are encouraged and protected, won’t be accepted.
People with common sense saw the misrepresentations being promoted from the beginning of the COVID-19 episode. In early 2020, the World Health Organization released data that started the intentional production and continuation of fear.
The claims of British epidemiologist Neil Ferguson of extreme lethality were enhanced by a computer modeler’s projections based on false assumptions. Public health officials, such as Fauci, supported and enhanced the false data, magnified by most media, producing a perverse worship of safety.
What else was claimed by Fauci and others?
That the coronavirus had a fatality rate four or five times greater than the flu. Everyone has a significant risk of dying. No one has immunity because this virus is so new. Everyone is dangerous and spreads the infection. Asymptomatic people are the major drivers of the spread. Locking down schools and businesses, confining people to their homes, stopping non-COVID-19 medical care and eliminating travel will eliminate the virus. Masks will protect everyone and stop the spread. Immune protection is only from the vaccine. Fifteen days and then back to normal.
Actually, the coronavirus is four or fives times less lethal than the flu, says the CDC.
Those at highest risk are older than 75 with associated comorbidities.
The virus is very similar to the SARS virus of 2012-2013 with 70%-to-80% cross-immunity.
Only individuals with acute symptoms for four or five days are spreaders, not asymptomatic people, and especially not children who are barriers to spread.
Besides the 51% increase of young female suicides described in my Feb. 20 column, the lockdown has caused greatly increased instances of child and spousal abuse.
The unnecessary masking of children is child abuse as their social and mental development is delayed, possibly a lifelong problem.
Brown University’s Department of Pediatrics documented a 20-point decrease in the IQ of 2-year-olds.
Children have been indoctrinated to believe that if their grandparents die, it is because the child didn’t wear the mask.
Omicron, not the vaccine, stopped COVID-19.
And appropriate early treatment wasn’t done.
Life insurance companies are paying out 40% more death benefits than anticipated. A 10% increase is a 100-year event. Among the consequences are depression, bankruptcies (7.5 million small business), delayed medical care leading to unnecessary deaths and the loss of the work ethic manifested by “help wanted” signs that are everywhere. The progressive Lewiston Tribune can’t find enough people to deliver its newspaper.
The one good thing the lockdown did in the United States was exposing parents to the vileness of pornography that young children and young adults are exposed to in class and to the vileness of teaching racism and racial hatred via critical race theory.
This has produced the unexpected backlash of removing corrupting school board members, even in San Francisco. The National Education Association, some school board members and teachers subscribe to the thoughts of George B. Chisholm, the first director of the WHO. In a Sept. 11, 1954, speech at a Conference on Education, he said: “To achieve world government, it is necessary to remove from the minds of men their individualism, loyalty to family, tradition, national patriotism, and religious dogmas.”
He also said children must be removed from their parents to prevent them teaching these concepts.
The reality of upcoming midterm elections is forcing the COVID-19 narrative to change to fear of Vladimir Putin. Subsequent mass delusional fears will be presented.
Eggleston, M.D., is a retired ophthalmolgist. His email address is rjegglestonmd@gmail.com.