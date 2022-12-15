If you’re shocked that Congresswoman Majorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is headlining a northern Idaho Republican fundraiser next year, you’re undoubtedly in good company.
Even conservative Idahoans must be scratching their heads at the idea that Greene will deliver the keynote address at the Feb. 11 Kootenai County Republican Central Committee’s Lincoln Day dinner.
That’s because Greene is all over the place, careening from one self-inflicted scandal to another:
l If her association with QAnon conspiracy theories hadn’t cost Greene her House committee assignments, the Georgia Republican’s flirtation with statements such as “a bullet to the head would be quicker” to remove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi certainly would.
l In a Facebook post, Greene suggested California’s wildfires were ignited by Jewish space lasers. Other of her musings include alleging that 9/11 and the Parkland school shootings were false-flag operations and that, of course, the 2020 election was stolen.
l Requiring House members to wear facemasks during the COVID-19 pandemic, Greene said, was comparable to the Holocaust “where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany.”
l She joined Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin in speaking at white nationalist Nick Fuentes’ America First Political Action Conference last February. Fuentes most recently joined Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, for dinner with former President Donald Trump.
l Just over the weekend, Greene attracted national attention for telling the New York Young Republican Club — which awarded her the Richard M. Nixon Award — that “you can pick up a butt plug or a dildo at Target and CVS nowadays.” Among the comments offered in reaction: How would she know?
l At the same time, she said that if she and Trump adviser Steve Bannon had organized the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, “We would have won. Not to mention, it would have been armed.”
Later, Greene said she was being sarcastic.
l Earlier this year, the conservative magazine National Review urged her defeat at the polls, labeling Greene “a disgrace to her office and a disservice to her constituents,” who “serves on no committees, does no apparent legislative work, and rarely appears in a district she moved into in order to run for office.”
But this is far from out of character on the part of the Kootenai County Republicans.
Among its previous Lincoln Day guests were Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk, who appeared in 2018.
When Kirk returned to Idaho in 2021, he mildly rebuked an audience member at the Nampa Civic Center who asked: “When do we get to use the guns?” Kirk worried the Idahoan was being manipulated by the left. “You’re playing into all their plans, and they’re trying to make you do this,” Kirk said.
In 2021, the Kootneai County GOP brought in Michelle Malkin, a Fuentes acolyte whose antisemetic and white nationalist views got her dumped by the Young America’s Foundation.
Last year, it was Dinesh D’Souza, responsible for the deceptive “2000 Mules” film about the 2020 election. He’s also linked to conspiracy theories that former President Barack Obama was not born in this country, that Bill and Hillary Clinton were guilty of murder and that the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally at Charlottesville, Va., was staged.
This is a central committee that openly embraced the John Birch Society and got rebuffed last year when it asked the entire Idaho GOP to join in supporting the JBS.
And this is a county where professional insurrectionist Ammon Bundy resonated in his independent gubernatorial campaign. Bundy came in second to Republican incumbent Brad Little with nearly 22% of the vote.
So what makes Greene so different?
At $175 a plate, she’s going to make a lot of money for a central committee that rivals the entire Idaho GOP in collecting checks.
Her appearance further cements the image of intolerance and extremism hovering over the Idaho Panhandle — presumably something that does not keep too many Kootenai County Republicans up at night.
But going from Kirk, D’Souza and even Malkin to Greene in a matter of years is a dramatic race to the bottom.
Who’s on tap for the Kootenai County GOP Lincoln Day dinner in 2024?