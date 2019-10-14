Backs Kelly
As a relatively new resident in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, I have been impressed with my encounters with Kevin Kelly, candidate for Lewiston City Council this November.
Kelly and his wife, Janelle, have a charming pair of daughters. He is deeply involved in the community, serving on the planning and zoning commission and the All Saints School Board. He is active in the Knights of Columbus and a veteran. He is an enthusiastic supporter of Lewiston and is exactly the type of person we need to represent us on the council.
Lewiston will face many important decisions during the next few years, and I am confident that we will be better off with Kevin Kelly involved in making them. I strongly urge the residents of the city to vote for him in the election on Nov. 5.
Thomas Foley Jr.
Lewiston
Is the port worth it?
A Sept. 20 insert in the Lewiston Tribune raised some puzzling questions.
I learned that during the past 25 years, north central Idaho (Region 2), with Lewiston as its major city, experienced by far the lowest job growth of any of Idaho’s six economic regions.
Idaho as a whole had job growth of 69 percent, while Region 2 job growth was just 13 percent.
Why is Region 2 at the bottom of the economic barrel when it comes to job growth?
With a little research time on Google, I also learned that the number of Idaho private employers grew by 49 percent during the same time period, while north central Idaho posted an increase in private employers of only 0.1 percent. Yes, one-tenth of 1 percent.
Lewiston is home to the only port in Idaho. The port manager frequently claims that jobs, jobs, and jobs are the port’s primary purpose. State and local taxpayers shell out a half-million dollars a year to keep the port operational. Does the port still ship any local freight down river?
I understand all the wheat is shipped by Lewis-Clark Terminal, a private corporation. The Army Corps of Engineers recently stated that next year the confluence of the Clearwater and Snake rivers and up the Clearwater to the Port of Lewiston will once again need to be dredged.
I remember the last dredging project cost taxpayers more than $10 million. Will the port require millions of taxpayer dollars forever?
Bonnie Schonefeld
Kooskia
Stating the obvious
Danny “Yack-yack” Radakovich had another explosion on Sept. 28. He stated the obvious — Mark Lankford is guilty.
The verdict may be obvious to regular folks, but it’s a significant accomplishment for someone who has spent “... over 45 years” as a criminal defense lawyer. Criminal defense lawyers and legal eagles are not known for parsimony in billing or conversation.
Yack-yack, as befits his title, heaved in mucho distantly related trivia, like a candidate’s speech. But at least double-Y was oriented correctly — for once.
Keep trying, Yack-yack. And consider engaging an arborist.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
Impeachment looms
The documentary now streaming on Hulu and Amazon has revived in us (alive in the heady days of 1972-74) a burning zeal for what a great nation we once were.
Impeachment is purely political in the very best sense. We didn’t try Richard Nixon or Henry Kissinger for their treasonous abortion of the Paris Vietnam Peace Talks when they were still private citizens, which contributed 21,000 U.S. deaths toward the 58,000 total.
We did not impeach Ronald Reagan for waging a war in Central America, fought not with U.S. funds, but fueled by corporate and drug traffic profits.
The judicial process of such crimes would likely have sunk the nation into strife not seen since our Civil War. But the juicy politics of impeachment is what we’re best at — and the Constitution authorizes it in writing. U.S. Sens. Barry Goldwater, R-Ariz., and Hugh Scott, R-Penn., told Nixon: “Dick, you only have 20 votes.”
He resigned the next day.
Such is the certain power of the rules of the House and Senate, which cannot be reviewed in any other place — that’s written in our Constitution, too.
Certain acquittal in the Senate of the president is not the point. We must keep our political chops well-honed at all times. It is the only restraint we have, not just on politics, but on true deep-state war crimes of our chief executives and their minions. We must keep their eyes on the political ballot box at all times.
Ronald Hufham
Moscow