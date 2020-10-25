Asking the voters
Marty Trillhaase complains that the language on the November ballot about a new courthouse is incomplete and vague. My response to that is: Yes — for two reasons.
First, the county is a long way from offering a solid plan for a new courthouse, be it location or cost.
Second, if I hadn’t pushed for some language for citizen input, most people wouldn’t even know what was being discussed.
The county building committee originally was made up of several elected officials, but only one commissioner. So meetings were closed to the public by design.
The original direction of the committee to simply scope out available properties morphed into an all-out effort to a concrete plan without full commissioner support or public comment. I was forced to step up and reign in this effort.
This ballot language, which I wrote, was a way to make people aware of a county plan, even if vague.
Financing, location, size and cost are all things to work out before going forward. But now the citizens will know what’s being discussed because all three commissioners have been added to the committee.
My thanks to Commissioner Don Beck for supporting my idea to get the language on the ballot.
Doug Havens
Lewiston