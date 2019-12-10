This editorial was published in the Post Register of Idaho Falls.
On Nov. 30, a plane crash in South Dakota left a gaping hole in this community. It took pillars of the business, civic and religious communities. It took men just beginning to build their lives. It took children.
It left behind widows, orphans and mothers bereft of children.
When such a tragedy happens, it’s natural to want to know why.
We know that the Pilatus PC-12 has been involved in several fatal crashes in recent years, including one which killed 14 near Butte, Mont., a decade ago. That was the deadliest domestic private aviation accident in the U.S. since 2002. The Nov. 30 crash is tied for the second-deadliest.
Those are important facts to know, but it’s also important not to jump to premature conclusions. The PC-12 is extremely common in private aviation. You can think of it like a Toyota Camry. Lots of fatal crashes every year involve a Camry, but that may have more to do with how many Camrys are on the road than with the model’s inherent safety characteristics.
But something certainly feels wrong. This isn’t the only recent private plane crash to take a toll on eastern Idaho. It seems far too common.
Damond Watkins was severely injured in a 2013 crash landing, the same year Mark J. Schell and Brian W. Hymas died in a crash. A.J. Linnell, Andy Tyson and Russell “Rusty” Cheney died in a 2015 crash, as did Travis Hamilton of Oklahoma in a separate crash near Palisades Reservoir. Thomas and Heidi Summers, and Jerry and Jessica Anderson died in a 2016 crash. Mike and Robin Quinn died in a crash last month.
These are only a selection of the recent private aircraft accidents that have either occurred here or involved a local resident.
A forthcoming National Traffic Safety Board investigation should tell us more about the causes of the latest accident. Once we have a better understanding of the causes of this latest incident, it will be worth a review of the litany of serious private aircraft accidents in the region to see whether private aviation safety can be improved.
For now, it is time to mourn and remember.