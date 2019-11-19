The people get no respect
On Nov. 5, Washington voters passed Initiative 976, which may lower car licenses to $30.
On Nov. 6, King County Executive Dow Constantine asked King County’s prosecuting attorney “... to prepare a lawsuit to challenge the constitutionality of I-976.” King County will charge the attorney’s fees to taxpayers.
King County effectively spat in the faces of “We the People.”
The King County connivers — the KCC — may be using license fees to support illegal aliens in sanctuary Seattle. If Washington residents commit illegalities, Washington authorities fine and/or jail them. But when the perps are illegal aliens, the KCC coddles them.
Also last week, President Donald Trump caved to the National Security Agency and agreed to make NSA spying and surveillance permanently legal — hand me a towel, will ’ya, senator — violating the Fourth Amendment’s ban on unreasonable search and seizure.
The entire establishment — not just Hillary Clinton — despises us deplorables.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
No rewrite required
Tymothy Park (Oct. 11) wants a rewrite of the Second Amendment and twice references “... the right to keep and bear arms ... ” — both times omitting the words “of the people.”
The right recognized in this amendment is the right of each individual, just as the rights listed in the First and Fourth amendments are also identified with the words “the right of the people.”
The “arms” cited were understood to be more than tools for hunting, sport or personal defense. Please consider these words from Andrew Jackson in his first Inaugural Address in 1829: “... but a million armed freemen, possessed of the means of war, can never be conquered by a foreign foe.”
At the Battle of New Orleans in the War of 1812, more than half the cannons aimed at the British were privately owned; well in keeping with the original intent of the founders and well remembered by President Jackson.
The “militia” meant the ordinary armed citizens willing to stand with their neighbors in defense of liberty.
The founders did not want a “select militia,” as a standing army was then called, and only grudgingly authorized creation of a navy because the specialized needs of coastal defense required it. We are more than “allowed” to keep and bear arms. The founders considered it our duty as citizens.
Bruce Matteson
Lewiston
Break free from corruption
Where are the Jeff Smiths of our Congress? In a time such as these, we desperately need those individuals who are naive yet fully committed to liberty to stand up to those who have commandeered our nation for their own personal wealth and power.
Our Founding Fathers guided our nation in its infancy to break free from the tyranny that shackled it. Their foresight allowed this nation to endure many trials in its history. Once again we are in a significant challenge to unite together and free ourselves from the corruption that fosters divisiveness in order to maintain its designated status quo.
Political agendas of some have battered our Constitution during the decades. Currently, there is a belief among business and political interests that they should rule over our nation and control its destiny.
To them and others who follow, I say: Our nation is not for sale.
We are afforded the ability to choose which direction our nation pursues due to the sacrifices of so many who militarily defended this country and those who defended the social freedoms of our citizens.
From that, we can choose using our voting rights, regardless of race or gender, that were labored for by many.
We need to comprehend fully the words inscribed in the Lincoln Memorial from the Gettysburg Address: “That this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the Earth.”
Mike Petrusky
Clarkston