Double standard
In 2017, a Bernie Sanders supporter opened fire on Republican politicians at a congressional baseball practice and critically wounded House GOP Whip Steve Scalise and four others.
No one blamed Sanders for the incident and the story ran for one day the next morning.
In 2018, Republican Sen. Rand Paul was attacked in his front yard and suffered broken ribs. And it was a blip on Page 3 of local newspapers.
Earlier Paul’s family, Sen. Ted Cruz, and other Republicans were accosted in restaurants and not much was reported on any of it.And Democrats were never blamed.
In June, a man with a gun and knife was arrested by police near the Maryland home of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after making threats against him. Again, it garnered one-day second-page reporting and abortion supporters were not blamed.
And last week, a half-naked illegal alien from Canada living in a school bus from Berkeley with a Black Lives Matter banner on the side, David Depape, attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, with a hammer after yelling, “Where’s Nancy?”
He admitted he wanted to bust her knee caps and roll her in to Congress, then force her to confess to lies. And the left went ballistic.
Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton blamed the “ultra mega MAGA right wing Nazi fascist” for this violent attack and it has been carried front and center by major news outlets for several days now.
Do you see a pattern of media bias?
JOHN WEBB, of Reubens
Rebutting Wissner
In response to Gretchden Wissner’s letter, “Voting is your power,” I would like to correct the fallacies she put forth as fact. The Idaho Legislature has not assumed responsibility for defining exactly when life begins. Science has clearly defined that life begins at fertilization. Source: Steve Jacobs, lawyer and Ph.D.
Wissner states, “We are all different and we should celebrate those differences and let people live their lives to the fullest without infringing on their rights and freedoms.”
I agree, except in the case of abortion. Abortion is a form of homicide.
If the Democrats are the ones who really care about protecting our freedoms and rights, why is it that Democratic-run states and cities are defunding the police, implementing lenient policies regarding arrest, prosecution, conviction and incarceration of dangerous and violent criminals?
Why is it that the Democratic Party endorses decrimializing drug use and going so far as to provide needles and drug paraphernalia and venues to shoot up?
Why is it the Democrats insist we have open borders ultimately allowing illegals to commit heinous crimes, not unlike that of the alleged violence perpetrated upon John Pelosi?
And you must have forgotten the Democrats who were “caught with their pants down,” not wearing masks and not locking down: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Gretchen Whitmer, Gavin Newsom, Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama, etc.
Ms. Wissner, you still think the Democrats really care?
Yes, by all means vote. But I put to you one question: Are you better off under the Democratic watch?
CATHERINE MUNDEN, of Lewiston
Frank scores again
Great picture as usual from August Frank on the front page of Nov. 5 Sports section.
Congratulations to our proud Kamiah Kubs who won Friday against Butte County in an Idaho Class 1A Division I state football quarterfinal game.
LINDA ENGLEDOW, or Kamiah
