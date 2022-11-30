Leave Trump behind
Now that the dust has settled on the last election, I write to persuade my fellow Republicans that leaving Donald Trump behind gives us a brighter prospect for the future.
Updated: November 30, 2022 @ 5:08 am
One of our party’s founders, Abraham Lincoln, gave a speech in 1838 — he was 28 — at a time of disorder like our own.
Mob violence and riot, observed Lincoln, were in the streets from New England to Louisiana. He warned that the greatest threat to our Republic was not from foreign adversaries, but rather from the “man of corruption” who will stir public anger to a higher pitch. Such a one will say he is your champion, but he is out for himself, exploiting the disorder.
Republican candidates who tied themselves to Trump’s lies of election fraud lost badly in 2022.
There were arguably many issues that Republican candidates could have focused on to counter Democratic failures or excesses, but their message did not get around Trump’s personality and grievances.
Former Ronald Reagan speechwriter Peggy Noonan recently offered this thought challenge to Republicans and I abbreviate it here: What if Barack Obama had lost in 2012 and refused to accept the election outcome? What if he had done so knowing that he had lost but would not accept being a loser?
What if he made a speech encouraging Antifa members to storm the Capitol?
You get the drift.
Republicans: Offer timely reforms and articulate good policies. And party members and that growing number of independent voters will respond.
Frederic Banks
Moscow
Light, cameras, tickets
Disclaimer: I am a sinner and have sneaked through some very late yellow lights turning red in my days. Which is why I think red light cameras would be a great way to generate revenue in Lewiston.
Between my wife and I, we’ve witnessed countless times where we think folks could have stopped or have had plenty of time to stop for a yellow light. But mostly, there are those who go through a red light when they have clearly surpassed the line of demarcation known as the stop line on the pavement.
In those cases alone, the city of Lewiston would generate not enough to end world hunger but plenty of revenue to pay our police officers more and retain them, fund park improvements or finish sidewalks up both sides of 17th Street from Winco to the top.
Michael Uhlenkott
Lewiston
Lost the bet
Sorry Dick Fry, but your friend is right. I remember my father talking about the P-38 (the “P” stands for “pursuit”) when I was young. He served overseas in World War II, so he was familiar with the aircraft used in the war.
More than 10,000 P-38s were manufactured by Lockheed Aviation and the planes flew more than 130,000 missions. The plane was mostly used as a bomber escort because of its superior range and fire power.
I hope you didn’t bet the farm on your answer.
Patrice Yeatter
Kooskia
