Parting shots
With great sadness we must end or at least suspend our subscriptions to both newspapers.
I’m uncertain how many routes are without carriers. Ours is. ...
The postal system has been inconsistent. Often, the paper isn’t there — we’re supposed to get the morning edition in the afternoon mail.
Holidays are worse, especially when the holiday is Monday. The Sunday Lewiston Tribune comes Tuesday afternoon.
That may be a joyful message of hope for conned Republicans, many of whom believe a conspiracy theory that Democrats and liberals are baby-eating child molesters. ...
l Speaking of absurd, Metaverse (formerly Facebook) webpage manager’s flawed algorithyms are specifically designed to keep users, including Donald Trump’s judicial appointees, angry, divided and believing anything.
l Misinformation from the Kyle Rittenhouse trial judge, who ruled that lawyers cannot use the word “victim” to describe dead victims, saying the word is too inflammatory. But calling them rioters, looters or insurgents is OK? Huh?
l The judge in the Amaud Arbery trial says there are serious problems with the jury’s racial makeup but allowed the trial to proceed. Paraphrased, the ruling says: “Shut up, whiners, this is Georgia. ...”
l How duped are Always Trumpers? They believe conspiracy theorists who proclaim JFK, Jr. will arise from his hidey hole to become Trump’s running mate in 2020. ...
l Uninformed Always Trumpers have proven their cluelessness, supporting these rulings that, in truth, represent the saplings of fascism. ...
Unlike fascism, socialism allows religious freedom, wokeness and creativity.
Jim Roach
Moscow