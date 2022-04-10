Never trust Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, again.
The dominant tax-writing figure in the Idaho House, Moyle last year came up with a plan to disqualify hundreds of low-income elderly and disabled Idahoans from a modest tax break that helped them remain in their homes.
The 48-year-old Property Tax Reduction Program, otherwise known as the circuit breaker, provides a modest benefit — it stood at $1,320 for 15 years — to households earning no more than $32,230 a year. Last year, 25,482 of them — plus another 3,019 veterans with 100% service-related disabilities— qualified for the circuit breaker.
The cost to Idaho taxpayers was $20.4 million.
Imbedded within a 26-page bill Moyle steered to passage in about three days in 2021 was a means test. Although he increased the circuit breaker’s maximum payout to $1,500, Moyle disqualified anyone whose home was worth 125% of the median assessed value of the owner-occupied dwellings within a county.
Sifting through the only information available — records from a dozen counties large and small — the State Tax Commission’s snapshot showed 1,084 people would be disqualified under Moyle’s plan, which takes effect this year.
Within those 12 counties, the state could expect to save about $1.12 million — which it hardly needed, considering Idaho was sitting on a $1.9 billion surplus.
For those on the outside looking in, their only option was to settle for the state’s deferral program — which translates into a 3% interest rate and a lien on the property.
All of this came from a lawmaker who only a year earlier shed a few crocodile tears about the “widow woman” who was being taxed out of her home.
As soon as lawmakers returned to Boise earlier this year, they began making amends. But rather than erase their mistake, they picked winners and losers. Two bills emerged and both retained the means test:
l Sen. Regina M. Bayer, R-Meridian, was more generous. Her plan to extend the circuit breaker to owners of homes assessed at up to 200% of the median within a county spared all but 81 of the those flagged in the Tax Commission snapshot.
l Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, disqualified anyone whose home was worth 150% of the median within a county or $300,000, whichever is greater. His version would have stripped 392 households in the Tax Commission sample of their circuit breaker.
Any means test works a greater hardship in rural Idaho where the price of housing has not been as volatile. According to the Tax Commission’s snap shot, Shepherd’s bill would disqualify almost 11% of the people applying for a circuit breaker in Lewis County. Bayer’s bill would have dropped that down to 2%.
After clearing the Senate on a unanimous vote, Bayer’s bill got bottled up in the House Revenue and Taxation Committee.
So Shepherd’s bill stuck.
Among those who voted in favor were Reps. Mike Kingsley and Lori McCann, both R-Lewiston, Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, as well as Shepherd, and Sens. Robert Blair, R-Kendrick, Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, and David Nelson, D-Moscow.
The morally bankrupt Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, and Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow voted no.
Gov. Brad Little signed it into law.
A snapshot of 12 counties is one thing. How this settles out across all 44 counties won’t be clear for some time.
Individual applicants won’t know if they retain their tax break until early June.
Those who are disqualified will have until Sept. 6 to sign up for the deferral program.
And it won’t be until December before the Tax Commission can compile a list of how many people applied for the circuit breaker, how many were denied and how much money the state saved at their expense.
Put another way, voters will be aware of none of this when they cast ballots in the May primary election and again in the November general election.
All of which is good news for Moyle.
Even Shepherd’s bill was too much for him.
He voted against it. — M.T.