Mike Moyle, the new Idaho House speaker, provoked a subject worth considering early in this session when he proposed the Legislature change the way it approves, internally, state budgets.

For more than half a century, the process has worked like this: From the beginning of each session, the 10 members of each of the two budget committees — Senate Finance and House Appropriations — convene together nearly every day the Legislature is in session. (Together, it is called the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, or JFAC as Statehouse people usually call it.) It has by far the most physical building space of any committee, and it long has had a substantial year-round professional staff.

