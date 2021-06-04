That the Idaho Legislature routinely fails to meet its constitutional obligation to “establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools” is not news to the patrons of Mountain View School District.
But what about the three legislators who represent the district that serves Grangeville, Kooskia and Elk City?
What have they been doing to help?
In Mountain View, the difference between a “uniform and thorough” education and what the Legislature is willing to provide costs $3.9 million — almost 30 percent of the district’s budget.
That’s about par for the course. Every year, four of every five Idaho school districts rely on local property taxes — misnamed supplemental levies — to buy the basics state lawmakers are no longer willing to provide. In January, Kevin Richert of Idaho Education News reported a record-setting $216.6 million flowed into school coffers from supplemental levies voters had voluntarily imposed on themselves.
Those left out in the cold live in communities that lack property tax wealth or the political will to raise money.
Mountain View is among the latter.
Last year, a campaign waged by school board member Casey Smith resulted in Mountain View voters defeating a $3.9 million supplemental levy by nearly a 2-to-1 margin.
To cinch its belt, the district discontinued health care coverage for dependents of employees. Operating in a job market where 40 other states, including every neighbor except Montana, pays more than Idaho, some teachers voted with their feet.
In some cases, the district chose not to refill the vacancies — such as an art teacher and a school psychiatrist.
In others, such as history, it meant relying on a substitute who was not certified to teach the course.
For some students, it meant forgoing dual enrollment or advanced placement courses — or relying on a remote learning venue to pick up electives.
After a year of that, the district got another chance.
Mountain View agreed to settle for less — $3.1 million. Again, Smith persuaded 60 percent of the voters to turn it down. Every other Idaho school district that ran a supplemental levy on May 18 prevailed.
The plan now is to patch and scratch through another year. Between federal Secure Rural Schools and COVID-19 relief programs, Mountain View School Superintendent Todd Fiske believes the district could survive on a $2.2 million supplemental levy. The issue goes to the voters on Aug. 31, just on the eve of the 2021-22 school year.
The problem with that, of course, is that COVID-19 and SRS dollars are available to spend once. Plugging those funds into ongoing needs, such as teacher salaries, only delays the day of reckoning.
Considering Mountain View’s prominence within the 7th Legislative District, you’d expect the three lawmakers involved to be of more help.
Give Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, some points for trying. Had his plan to fully fund all-day kindergartens passed, it would have gone part of the way toward relieving the burden on Mountain View’s taxpayers.
Otherwise, the track record is hardly supportive:
l Taxes — Rather than use more of Idaho’s windfall to address its 51st in the nation per-pupil funding level and its noncompetitive teacher pay, Crabtree and Reps. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, and Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, voted to dump between $383 million and $398 million in tax breaks for high-income families and corporations in the first year and between $163 million and $171 million each year thereafter.
l Funding raid — When voters approved Idaho’s sales tax in 1966, they did so with the assurance that the money would be earmarked for education. This year, however 4.5 percent of sales tax dollars — a quadrupling over the prior year — will be devoted toward highway projects. By voting for it, Crabtree and Shepherd took the easy way out, rather than impose fuel taxes on motorists and additional fees on long-haul truckers.
Giddings voted no.
l No lifeline — Had Giddings and Shepherd prevailed, there would be no last-ditch effort to pass a $2.2 million supplemental levy at summer’s end. Twice they voted to eliminate the Aug. 31 election date. The Senate refused to go along.
l Tightening the screws — As if it’s not difficult enough to pass a supplemental levy in Mountain View, the Legislature just made it tougher. Under the bill backed by Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, a school district could not explain on the ballot if the levy up for a vote merely reauthorized an existing tax rather than increased it.
Crabtree, Giddings and Shepherd voted for it.
All of which raises this question: Do any of these three know what’s going on in their own backyard? — M.T.