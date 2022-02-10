State Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, has just revealed what kind of Idaho secretary of state she’d make:
Reckless.
Uninformed.
Anti-democratic.
Moon, who is running against Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, and Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane in the May 17 GOP primary, would be a dangerous departure from the long line of voter-friendly chief elections officers that stretches from Pete Cenarrusa to BenYsursa and Lawerence Denney, who is retiring.
The proof of that came in her bill to eliminate election-day voter registration and replace it with a requirement that voters register 30 days before an election unless they do so in person with the county clerk no later than four days before an election. That would work a hardship on the nearly 9% of Idaho voters who register at the polls.
But Moon failed to acknowledge that provision while introducing her so-called Secure Election Act to the House State Affairs Committee Monday. Only later did she justify the provision with this video statement: “Same-day voter registration is a policy crafted by liberal interest groups that has led to increased fraud and ballot manipulation.”
Liberals? Fraud? Ballot manipulation?
Check Betsy Russell’s report in the Idaho Press and you’ll find the measure cleared the GOP-led Idaho Legislature in 1994 almost unanimously. Among those voting for it were people like future Congressman Mike Simpson, future Congressman Bill Sali, future House Speaker Bruce Newcomb, former Sen. Stan Hawkins, the late former Sen. Mark Ricks and former Sen. Denton Darrington.
In fact, the only no vote came from the late state Rep. Ken Robison, D-Boise, who felt it did not go far enough.
Why would so many conservatives back it?
Because they agreed with Ysursa, who called the alternative — the Clinton administration’s National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (“motor voter” for short) to be an “insidious federal intrusion into the state election process.”
Like Idaho, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming chose election-day registration to escape its requirements.
Idaho Republicans understood one other detail — in a state as reliably GOP as this one, the more people who vote, the better it is for Republicans.
But if Moon has her way and election-day registration is repealed, motor voter takes effect in Idaho.
Here’s what that means:
l The state must stop purging its voter registration rolls every two years for inactivity unless it is willing to submit to a complicated four- to six-year process to update the rolls. Otherwise, the only way a name can be removed is at the voter’s request or because the individual has been convicted of a crime or due to mental incapacity.
Now, if like Moon, you buy into the “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump and you’re paranoid about nonexistent “fraud” and “ballot manipulation,” the last thing you want is building an increasingly inaccurate roll of voters.
Election-day registration allows Idaho to purge its rolls because anybody whose name has mistakenly been removed can correct the error at the polls.
l Every office that provides a driver’s license takes on the duties of registering people to vote.
l Likewise, the state’s health and welfare offices will be responsible for voter outreach. While they’re signing up for food stamps, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), Assistance for Needy Families, Medicaid or the State Children’s Health Insurance Program, people can register to vote. Signing up low-income voters does not sound like a successful GOP strategy, does it?
And this won’t come cheap. At the time Idaho implemented election-day voter registration, it estimated the cost of complying with motor voter could be as much as $100,000. With 30 years of inflation and a population that has nearly doubled, expect those expenses to rise accordingly.
None of this is new. There are plenty of people who were involved with Idaho’s election-day voter registration who could have explained this quickly and easily to Moon.
Obviously, she didn’t bother to call them, choosing instead to rely on a series of Trumpian speaking points.
If she can do this much harm as a candidate for Idaho’s chief elections officer, imagine how much damage she could cause should she get elected. — M.T.