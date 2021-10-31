My Oct. 3 column described what conscience and grit look like in having something or someone worth dying for.
These are additional examples.
A 28-year-old woman in England with two children was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a very malignant cancer, in her left leg. She was told her treatment would require the abortion of her child in her then-seventh-month pregnancy.
With the realization of the high probability of this aggressive cancer recurring and taking her life, she would not let it also take the life of her child. She has lost her leg at the hip and probably soon her life. Only God knows how many subsequent generations of life will follow.
Sixty-five years ago, my wife’s mother, Ruth, when needing treatment for metastatic breast cancer, made a similar choice for saving her last child’s life. This child, Ann, now has three children and five grandchildren.
These two life-giving women knew instinctively what a sign in the Catacombs in Rome means about the layers of stacked bones: “You are alive as we once were, but we are what you shall become.”
There are many today following their conscience with great sacrifice by:
l Resigning military commissions and justifiably demanding explanations of the failed Afghanistan withdrawal strategy.
l Leaving undergraduate and graduate school positions, teaching positions in diverse school districts, jobs as commercial and military pilots, police and firefighters, coaches (Washington State University’s Nick Rolovich and four assistants) and nurses and physicians exercising their rights under the Nuremberg Code and Helsinki Accord Protocols on patient rights, especially concerning experimental medications.
Remember the Food and Drug Administration- approved Pfizer jab, Comirnaty, is not even available. So any required jabs are with an unapproved, experimental biologic and carry legal liability when injury occurs.
Washington state Judge David A. Larson, co-chairman of the Council on Independent Courts, provided an analysis of whether the governor has the authority to impose his mandate. He states the governor, judges or any other state or local officials cannot mandate a vaccine as a condition of employment or education because no law passed by the Legislature has given them the authority to do so.
Elsewhere, those with power are causing incalculable suffering by controlling the health and beliefs of multiple millions of people.
In Nigeria, citizens must be vaccinated or no church or banking is permitted.
In Australia, 14 supposed COVID-19 deaths during the first half of 2021 were the excuse for this policy: Even if vaccinated, citizens are permitted outside their home for limited times and distances, and must use quick response codes on smartphones to check in when directed to. Australia has frequently been the testing site for how much citizens will put up with, starting with closure of churches. We should anticipate similar attempts in the U.S.
In the Catholic Church, to which I belong, some of the clergy are now requiring pre-registration quick response codes, and photo ID before the people can worship.
They are encouraging the concept that if you are not vaccinated, you should not receive medical care for COVID-19 infections. That would mean that when someone who is fully vaccinated, such as Gen. Colin Powell, develops COVID-19, he also should not receive medical care, because according to them, the disease is what should not be treated.
Who are the unvaccinated?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state you are not considered “vaccinated” until 14 days after the second Pfizer and Moderna jab or the first Johnson and Johnson jab. This means all the deaths and adverse events in that time frame are counted as unvaccinated.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recently ruled these are now not reportable. Being unvaccinated should imply that someone was vaccinated, but by some magical treatment, they became not vaccinated with removal of graphene oxide that responds to 5G emissions.
Using the CDC’s own commissioned study on vaccine reporting accuracy and the 2009 Lazarus report from Harvard Pilgrim Care, the known 45,000 deaths and 700,000 injuries are greatly understated. Nurses and doctors, last year’s heroes but this year’s goats, have testified of knowing of numerous unreported deaths and side effects, having no instructions on the proper reporting protocols, and many times were blocked by hospital administrations when trying to report.
From 2015 to 2020, the world’s population went from 7.37 billion people to 7.79 billion, and deaths from 55.82 million to 58.23 million. What had not changed is the constant 0.76 percent of population to deaths.
But from early 2021, the number of deaths is now increasing, especially fatal heart attacks in 50-years-old people. It is currently “inexplicable.”
When morality is removed, following the loss of the Judeo-Christian influence, the lust for the flesh, power, and money becomes what life is all about.
Total dependence ultimately follows because people can’t control their lives and want to be told what to do and think. This produces demoralization and willing acceptance of the “new normal” concept.
This is the Communist Party’s technique of continually staging events, producing new fears that need increasingly more government “solutions” and therefore control, with loss of freedoms. Many young people have died from suicide due to fear, isolation and lock downs.
“Choose you this day whom you will serve; but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” Joshua 24:15
