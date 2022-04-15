DJEERS ... to Congressman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, and Gov. Brad Little.
One of Idaho’s brighter political traditions has been the willingness of incumbent officeholders to debate challengers on Idaho Public Television.
That means surrendering such advantages as a superior donor base, better messaging and experience.
The voter comes first.
But it’s a fragile tradition.
If it collapses, Simpson and Little will have had a hand in it.
Simpson has refused to debate his May 17 GOP primary challenger, Idaho Falls medical debt predator Bryan Smith.
The 12-term veteran isn’t even making the usual excuses about scheduling conflicts. By canceling, he intends to deny Smith a forum.
“Republican voters don’t need to see anything more from Bryan Smith,” Simpson campaign adviser Sarah Nelson told Betsy Russell of the Idaho Press.
Who is Simpson to opine what Republican voters need or don’t need to see from Smith?
And what’s going on with Little?
He’s been dragging his feet about joining his GOP primary challengers, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and Republican activist Ed Humphreys, on a televised debate.
If he declines by today’s deadline, Little will become the first Idaho governor seeking reelection to avoid the Idaho Debates in 30 years.
What are these two Republicans afraid of?
DJEERS ... to McGeachin.
She’s in a mess because she thumbed her nose at a statute that compelled her to release public documents related to her inquisition into “critical race theory, socialism, communism and Marxism” in the state’s public schools. When Attorney General Lawrence Wasden advised her to release those records to reporters, she got another lawyer — which resulted in a judge fining her and ordering McGeachin to pay almost $29,000 in legal fees incurred by the journalists seeking her compliance with the law.
That broke her meager office budget, and the Legislature refused to bail her out.
But rather than trim spending when she had the chance months ago, McGeachin added to her staff — to the point that she can’t meet the state constitutional requirement to avoid a deficit by the end of the fiscal year on June 30. Her staff is gone. Not only is she facing the loss of her salary through the end of June, but McGeachin may have to pay for her own health insurance.
That still might not be enough. So, under a separate law, the Division of Financial Management has instructed McGeachin to explain how she will make ends meet.
Wednesday’s deadline came and went without a response.
So there you have it — a would-be governor who blows off two separate laws and the state constitution.
Does McGeachin consider herself above the rules — or has she lost her marbles?
DJEERS ... to Congressman Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., and Simpson.
Try this on for size, will you?
On one side is a judicial giant of the South — Joseph W. Hatchett, who not only was the first Black man to serve on the Florida Supreme Court, but the first Black member of any Supreme Court south of the Mason-Dixon Line. When President Jimmy Carter named Hatchett to the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, he became the first Black man to serve in that capacity in the Deep South.
Hatchett died last year and Florida’s congressional delegation opted to name the federal courthouse in Tallahassee in his honor.
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said Hatchett had “lived an inspiring life of service.”
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said Hatchett “broke barriers that have inspired countless others in the legal profession.”
On the other side was Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., who in his first term has distinguished himself by declaring the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection was just a “normal tourist visit,” by opposing a resolution to honor police who defended Congress that day with the Congressional Gold Medal and by joining with Congressmen Tom Massie, R-Ky., and Chip Roy, R-Texas, in casting the only votes against the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act.
And what did Clyde have up his sleeve?
A 23-year-old news clipping about Hatchett blocking prayer at high school graduations.
Nothing unusual about that. Hatchett was merely following the 1962 U.S. Supreme Court Engel v. Vitale precedent banning prayer in public schools.
But it was enough to ignite a culture war in the House — and last month, all but 19 House Republicans abandoned honoring Hatchett. Since the motion required a two-thirds majority, it failed.
It doesn’t matter that school prayer is unconstitutional in Idaho Falls, Lewiston or Clarkston.
Joining Republicans, such as Wyoming’s Liz Cheney, by voting yes required taking the time to level with the constituents back home.
When you’re running scared of your political base, you take the easy way out.
Fulcher, Simpson and McMorris Rodgers did just that: They voted no.
CCHEERS ... to the pro-kid members of north central Idaho’s legislative delegation.
They include state Sens. Robert Blair, R-Kendrick, Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, and David Nelson, D-Moscow, as well as state Reps. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston, and Caroline Troy, R-Genesee.
A group of volunteers made up of pediatricians, educators and child activists — banded together as Idaho Children Are Primary — reviewed the Legislature’s recent record on children’s issues. Among their concerns were properly funding education, shoring up the state’s child care infrastructure and blocking efforts to intimidate librarians with threats of jail.
Crabtree and Nelson scored 100%; Blair came in at 91%. That’s not unusual. Nine of every 10 state senators scored above 80%.
The House was a different story. By coming in at 81% and 88%, respectively, Troy and McCann were among less than half of the House members who supported kids’ issues at least 80% of the time.
More typical was the morally bankrupt Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, who came in second to last at 36%. Not far behind were Reps. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, and Charlie Shepherd R-Pollock, at 56% and Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, at 73%.— M.T.