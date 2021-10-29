DJEERS ... to Idaho County Commission Chairman Skip Brandt.
Was there any knife he did not twist by refusing to celebrate Juneteenth?
On June 19, 1865, Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger brought freedom to African Americans who had remained in bondage in Texas. Celebtrating this equivalent of Independence Day for the African American community is not some fringe idea. The designation of June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day passed unanimously in the U.S. Senate. Congressmen Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, both R-Idaho, joined in the 415-14 House vote to create the national holiday.
When he proclaimed it a state holiday, Gov. Brad Little said: “Idahoans honor the countless contributions made by African Americans to our state and nation.”
Well, not all Idahoans. Not Skip Brandt.
What reason could he have for making such a deliberate display of disrespect toward people of color?
Expense?
If Brandt is so obsessed with the $15,500 it costs the county to give its workforce a paid holiday, why not cancel Columbus Day? Why continue to honor someone who brought genocide and slavery to the indigenous people he found in the Americas? Is $15,500 too much to spend to make an effort toward racial reconciliation and to recognize the struggles of our fellow Americans?
Or does Brandt consider slavery to be no big deal?
For almost four decades, northern Idaho has been shaking off its undeserved reputation as a haven for white supremacists. Imagine how Brandt’s words will play across much of the country:
“In this WOKE movement world I recognize that I am a white male, thus there is nothing I can do to not be called a racist (and a sexist as far as that goes). Plus, I have never and will never slack away from doing what I think is best for Idaho County. … We have enough recognized holidays. American(s) need to get back to work; not find another excuse not to work. I am not against anyone celebrating it. The real question, as I suggested today is, where are the holidays going to stop?”
It’s not for us to say whether Brandt is a racist. He alone knows what’s in his heart.
But his behavior is clearly racist.
DJEERS ... to A.L. “Butch” Alford Jr., president of Tribune Publishing Co., parent company of the Lewiston Tribune, and Nathan Alford, editor and publisher of the Tribune.
Their $1,000 contribution — on behalf of TPC — to the KEEP Lewiston committee’s effort to retain the council-manager form of government created a perceived conflict of interest for the Tribune news staff covering the Proposition 1 campaign.
It opened the newspaper to critics such as:
l Mayoral candidate Wilson Boots —“I suppose the Lewiston Tribune’s $1,000 donation to KEEP Lewiston is the reason the newspaper is negligent in reporting any in-depth facts about an elections integrity scandal of the highest level, which they have funded.”
l State Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston — “Shame on the Lewiston Tribune or should I say JEERS for donating $1,000 to KEEP. It is truly sad that you would decide to take a side on a proposition in which your newspaper is responsible for sharing facts that may help voters decide on this important issue for our city.”
That’s hyperbolic.
This was not William Randolph Hearst dictating a news slant — and the Tribune news staff would not stand for it.
It’s equally true that the Tribune ownership has historically contributed to good government causes, whether it was building a new Lewiston High School or retaining the council-manager system in past campaigns.
But times have changed. Everything — whether it’s the selection of a political cartoon, the placement of a news photograph or even background information in a news story — now gets viewed through a political lens.
Trust is in short supply.
So at least among their staff, the Alfords’ campaign contribution was a disappointment.
DJEERS ... to state Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird.
How much lower will she stoop to promote her candidacy for Idaho lieutenant governor?
Less than a day after a mass shooting at the Boise Towne Square Mall took three lives — truck driver Roberto Padilla Arguelles of Rupert and Zacatecas, Mexico, security guard Jo Acker of Caldwell and the gunman, Jacob Bergquist of Boise — and wounded four others, Giddings was playing politics.
“But thoughts and prayers are not enough,” she said. “Gun control kills, and sadly the Towne Square Mall banned all firearms, including those carried by law-abiding citizens for self-defense. This kind of deadly anti-gun regulation must stop.”
How callous. How irresponsible.
Unless they’re professionally trained in shoot-don’t-shoot reflexes, armed citizens in a mass shooting are more of a threat to themselves and others.
Say a group of people were carrying guns at the time. How were the cops supposed to distinguish the good guys with a gun from the bad guy with a gun?
And whatever happened to private property rights? When did Giddings abandon that Republican principle?
DJEERS ... to Idaho state schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra.
At last week’s State Land Board meeting, she had the chance to adjust cattle grazing fees on state endowment lands for 28 years of inflation. Doing so would have produced another $530,000 annually for Idaho’s chronically underfunded public schools.
Instead, she joined Secretary of State Lawerence Denney in voting no. Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and State Controller Brandon Woolf voted for the grazing fee hike. Gov. Brad Little, a rancher, recused himself.
The deadlock leaves grazing fees on state endowment lands at about a third the going market rate on private land.
It’s part of the reason why grazing lands, which make up the bulk of Idaho’s endowment holdings, generate a miniscule amount of money for public schools.
Ybarra said she was looking out for ranchers, who have been hurt by the drought.
That’s not her job. The Idaho Constitution obligates her to seek out the maximum long-term financial return to the beneficiaries of the endowments.
If the elected voice of public education won’t put the welfare of Idaho’s school children before a well-connected special interest, who will? — M.T.