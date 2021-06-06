Mental illness, homelessness and drugs — not guns — breed violence

A few years ago, a group of people and I were organizing a Second Amendment rally. When I approached a close friend of mine about coming to this rally, his first comment was: “If it turns into a political rally, I’m leaving.” He was a liberal, but he was a strong supporter of the Second Amendment. This really made me think: Our Constitution and Bill of Rights are not partisan documents; they were written to protect every one of every race and political persuasion in our country.
Recently I read a book about the life of Thomas Jefferson, one of our country’s Founding Fathers, principal author of the Declaration of Independence and our third president.
What really amazed me is how not much has changed from then to now. Technology has advanced but human nature and government is much the same. Politics back then were just as bloody and brutal as they are now. Our Founding Fathers were of all political persuasions from far left to far right and anywhere in between. They feuded continually over all political aspects of running our government and our country.
But they had one thing in common, one thing they believed in: The United States Constitution and Bill of Rights. They knew intimately the reign of tyrants and what it did to people and countries. Most of them or their immediate ancestors had come to America to escape religious and political persecution, and they were not about to let these things happen to their new republic.
Our country has lived up to all of our Founding Fathers’ dreams. We have become the strongest, richest and most successful country in the history of the world. But with wealth and prosperity comes apathy. The rights that our Founding Fathers knew were essential to the survival of our country are now seen as impediments to political goals of some modern-day politicians and organizations.
Our country will stay free only if our citizens remain vigilant and continually fight to preserve our constitutional rights.
Our Second Amendment is one of our most important and controversial rights. There are factions in our country that despise our Second Amendment and will do anything in their power to destroy it.
Now, they are using the horrific tragedies of the recent mass murders to push an anti-Second Amendment agenda that is designed to divide and conquer.
First, they are going after our so-called assault weapons. Assault weapons were banned in our country from 1994 to 2004. The government’s own statistics show that the ban had virtually no effect on the crime rate.
Then, when that doesn’t work, they will come after the rest of our guns.
In England, they have taken away all the guns and are now regulating knives and baseball bats. Daytime home invasions have become a common occurrence because people have no way to defend themselves.
Mexico is another good example: The people have no right to bear arms, so the drug cartels have moved in and either corrupted or out-gunned the police and have literally taken over the country. Murder rates have exploded.
We see the same situation in places such as Detroit, Chicago and numerous other large cities that have liberal political leadership and oppressive gun control. The recent movement to defund the police has caused a huge surge of crime in these cities.
Politicians keep blaming our Second Amendment for the crime and ignore the real problem — a large number of violent criminals are mentally ill, and all mass murderers are insane.
A recent Secret Service study found that 64 percent of attackers experienced mental health problems before their attack.
Starting in the 1960s, our political leaders began emptying our mental health institutions. Now, after 90 percent of the mentally ill have been released back into our society, we are experiencing mass incarceration in our prisons. The mentally ill have moved from our asylums to our prisons.
We are seeing the same situation play out with our rapidly expanding population of homeless people. According to research by the California Policy Lab, 75 percent of unsheltered homeless have substance abuse conditions and 78 percent of them have mental health problems.
Mental health problems usually lead to drug abuse.
The rise in incarceration and homeless population almost mirrors the percentage of drop in asylum numbers.
Funding for mental health programs and facilities has been cut dramatically and an overreaching Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act has made it nearly impossible to identify and treat the violent mentally ill. People literally have to commit a felony crime to get treated for their mental problems.
We must figure out how to identify these people, get them help and keep them from acquiring weapons so they won’t commit crimes.
I sincerely believe that some gun control advocates understand this. And I also believe that some of these people don’t want to stop the bloodshed because they think it will eventually lead to gun confiscation.
Drugs and gangs are a huge problem for our country, especially in our big cities. Until we stop the flow of drugs through our southern border and crack down on gangs, the violence will not cease.
Crime will never decrease if we keep destroying our police force. We need to enforce our existing gun laws with sentence enhancement for illegal possession of a gun or any crime committed with a gun. In other words, your time for the crime plus five years. This has been tried before against gangs and it has worked.
We have serious problems that need serious solutions but taking away the constitutional rights of law-abiding Americans will not solve them. Blaming guns for crime is like blaming cars for drunken drivers.
Dugger retired as a journeyman carpenter from Clearwater Paper. He lives in Lewiston.