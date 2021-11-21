I still cry.
It’s been more than a decade now and the hurt has faded. It is not the intense, agonizing, blinding pain that followed my beautiful son’s death. But when I think of him it still makes my heart ache. Children are supposed to outlive their parents. At first, I wept for him daily, but over the years the pain has subsided. Sometimes memories or small things will bring back the tears. The last time I had a real cry was when I saw an article about our former local county coroner, the one who hauled the lifeless body of my beloved son to Spokane in a black body bag for the required autopsy. It hurt like hell.
When Mckenzie died, he felt no pain. The coroner’s report said that from the amount of fentanyl in his system, he was probably dead before he hit the floor. My oldest son found his body three days later. It is a nightmare that still haunts him.
In my heart, I knew that this was coming. The first rehab center told us that only one out of 20 hard core addicts ever survive. But human nature always makes you think that yours will be the one out of all of them who will live. He was in and out of rehab centers. And after each one, he would be OK for a while. He even moved to different towns. But he always seemed to find the drugs and soon relapse.
He was homeless for periods of time, living in crash pads, under the bridge and on the streets of Seattle. We did not hear from him for months at a time. I would cringe when the phone rang, afraid that someone was calling to tell me that he was dead. It was a horrible time for our family.
Kenzie (that was his nickname) was a soft-hearted, easy-going person. He was funny and witty. He was very intelligent and could write well. He once told me about a book that he was going to write about a group of teenagers who ran away from a religious commune and formed a community of their own in the desert. He had it all figured out.
He was also very artistic. He tagged railroad cars and bridges everywhere he went and was very proud of his creations. Although I know it was illegal and I am not an artist, I thought they were very good. I was going to make an easel for him after I retired so that he could make some legal paintings. But that never happened; he died one month before my retirement.
Kenzie thought that he was strong enough and smart enough to handle the drugs, but he wasn’t. The drugs got him. He felt no pain when he died, but his family has been devastated.
Last year, more than 100,000 people died from drug overdoses and the number of deaths is rising significantly each year. The most dramatic increase in deaths has come since the Biden administration has opened our southern border with Mexico. The border with Mexico is awash with drugs. El Paso, Texas, has seen a six-fold increase in fentanyl; two out of every five illegal pills seized there have had lethal doses of fentanyl.
Most of our drugs, especially fentanyl, come from Mexico. Mexican cartels buy the raw materials for fentanyl from Communist China and ship it to the Sinaloa province in Mexico, where it is processed for shipment to the United States. Whether you liked former President Donald Trump or not, the fact is he confronted Communist China about their production of fentanyl and worked hard to shut down the drug and human trafficking on our Mexican border. President Joe Biden has not. He has turned the U.S. Border Patrol and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agencies into welcoming committees for illegal aliens. Nearly 2 million migrants have been turned loose into our country with little or no vetting. Some are criminals or terrorists, and many have the coronavirus.
By throwing our borders open, Biden has made it easy for the cartel to smuggle in their deadly drugs and human cargo. Much of the human cargo is believed to be young people who are kidnapped and sold as prostitutes. More than 1,000 children in our country disappear every day. How many of our children are victims of these ruthless gangs?
In the Afghanistan disaster, Biden abandoned thousands of people who helped the U.S. and hundreds of U.S. citizens to certain death without a second thought. He and his cohorts in the mainstream media have dropped the subject like a hot potato. If any of them had an ounce of human decency, they would still be trying to save these people. Instead, they are just trying to save their own political butts.
President Biden is the perfect example of why we need term limits. He has been a politician for 50 years. His actions show that he has lost all connection with the people who he is supposed to represent. He doesn’t care what happens to them. His job is to represent and protect Americans. He is not doing his job.
On 9/11, terrorists killed 3,000 people. And at Pearl Harbor, the Japanese killed approximately 3,000 people. After both attacks, we went to war. Last year alone, drug overdoses killed 100,000 people. Decades of drug addiction and deaths in our country have created economic devastation probably equal to 9/11 and Pearl Harbor. Why aren’t we at war over this?
Americans are bombarded daily with numbers and we have become complacent to the fact that each of these numbers represents a real person who had a family that loved them.
My son was not just a number.
Dugger retired as a journeyman carpenter from Clearwater Paper. He lives in Lewiston.