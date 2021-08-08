Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s ploy to muzzle his irresponsible No. 2., Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, just may have the virtue of being true.
At the very least, it’s worth a try.
Under Idaho’s system, the powers of the governor transfer to the lieutenant governor whenever he leaves the state. But on July 29, Little said he was dispensing with the practice. The governor flew to Logan, Utah, en route to Preston and told McGeachin he had no need of her services.
“My time in Utah will be brief and will not at all hinder my ability to perform any official duties as Idaho’s elected governor,” Little informed her. “I am not aware of any official business that will require your services in an acting governor capacity. Thus, you are not authorized to act as governor during my brief time out of state.”
To which McGeachin replied: “Maybe Brad needs to brush up on the Idaho Constitution.”
Apparently, the governor has done just that.
Taken as a whole, the constitution speaks largely of situations where the office is permanently transferred to the next person in the line of succession: impeachment; conviction of treason, felony or “other infamous” crimes; death, removal from office or resignation.
Where it speaks of temporarily transferring the powers from the sitting governor to the lieutenant governor, the constitution raises two possibilities — absence from the state or an inability to govern.
At the time of statehood in the 1890s, these were one and the same. Getting around the country was time-consuming and difficult. Communications were limited.
Even as late as the 1976 Teton Dam failure in eastern Idaho, a governor would find it difficult to coordinate an emergency response from a great distance, given that communications were largely limited to landline telephones.
But in the 21st century era of cellphones, the internet and Zoom, no governor is absent from his office. A governor can be fully engaged from virtually anywhere.
Besides, Idaho is no longer as insular as it once was. Travel is an ubiquitous part of being an effective governor. Just getting around the state requires him to fly to out-of-state hubs — whether it’s Spokane to reach the Panhandle, Pullman-Moscow to get to his recent meeting in Troy or Logan on the way to Preston.
It behooves Idaho’s best interests to have Little serving as chairman of the 19-state Western Governors Association. Little can do a better job as the chief executive of a public lands state by meeting federal officials in Washington, D.C. To chain him to borders of the state would be a diminution of Little’s duty to serve the people who elected him.
But nobody’s reinterpreted Idaho’s constitution because nobody had to before.
Even when Idaho’s governor and lieutenant governor were from different political parties — in fact, even when they faced off against each other in gubernatorial election campaigns — there remained a professional regard. For example, Republican Lt. Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter took advantage of Democratic Gov. Cecil D. Andrus’ absence from the state in 1987 to veto the 21-year-old legal drinking age bill. First, however, Otter checked in with Andrus.
McGeachin has forced the issue.
Not only is she running against Little for the GOP nomination in next spring’s primary election, she has handled her authority as acting governor as a cudgel. When Little briefly flew into Spokane two years ago, McGeachin used her temporary authority to administer an oath of office to members of a militia group that calls itself the 3 Percenters.
Earlier this year while Little was attending a Western Governors Association meeting, McGeachin took it upon herself to issue an unconstitutional executive order banning local face mask mandates.
Short of electing a more responsible lieutenant governor or getting two-thirds of the House and Senate and then a majority of voters to change the state constitution, Little can rely on the Idaho Supreme Court to clarify this question.
Of course, as the aggrieved party, it would be up to McGeachin to initiate the judicial review.
Until then, the last word goes to Little. — M.T.