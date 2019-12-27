Good morning and welcome to the Academy of Cheers & Jeers Arts and Sciences awards for 2019.
For sheer arrogance, the nominees are:
The Republican leadership of the Idaho House — Speaker Scott Bedke of Oakley, Majority Leader Mike Moyle of Star, Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks of Nampa and caucus Chairwoman Megan Blanksma of Hammett. For six years, their party refused to help an estimated 51,000 to 62,000 low-income Idahoans who lacked the means to purchase government-subsidized private health insurance. Once the voters passed Medicaid expansion in a 2018 initiative, their party continued to resist — including provisions such as a work requirement that punishes poor people and taxpayers alike.
Talk about gall. Here they were, shedding crocodile tears over the fate of some 15,000 people who will be transferred from subsidized private insurance into Medicaid. Aside from their own hypocrisy, they forgot to mention Medicaid is more affordable and offers more comprehensive coverage.
Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle. When he said “I’m trying to include more citizens in the initiative process,” Grow could not have been more disingenuous. His bill sought to give a handful of rural voters a veto over whether any initiative could reach the ballot, effectively repealing the citizens’ right to bypass legislators. It emerged just weeks after voters passed Medicaid expansion. Hence, it was aptly dubbed the “Revenge on Voters Act.”
Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston. During the 2018 campaign, he pledged to “support the will of the people” if the Medicaid expansion initiative passed. Medicaid expansion was more popular with his voters than Kingsley was.
Kingsley grudgingly voted against Medicaid sideboards, but not before he voted in committee to repeal expansion to begin with. This vote came from a guy who insisted he would not be a “Boise boy” who said one thing at home and did something else in Boise.
And the Jeer goes to ... Kingsley.
For serving the public interest, the nominees are:
Gov. Brad Little. By vetoing the “Revenge on Voters Act,” Little redeemed his pledge to give “citizens a reason to be confident in state government, by making government responsive, transparent and accountable.”
Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., and Congressmen Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, both R-Idaho. Despite the certain prospect of getting branded as soft on illegal immigration, they joined only 31 of their House Republicans colleagues in voting for a common-sense immigration bill. The measure allows farm laborers a path toward permanent residence.
Garfield County Commissioners Robert K. Johnson, Justin Dixon and Wynne McCabe and Pomeroy Mayor G. Paul Miller. As the Garfield County Transportation Authority board, they became the only entity east of the Cascades to challenge Tim Eyman’s Initiative 976 in court. Unlike the other plaintiffs, that involves challenging their own constituents — who backed I-976 — to take a second look. But in rural Garfield County, public transit is vital to the people who depend on it. If I-976 stands, it could drain three-quarters of the county public transportation operating budget.
Nez Perce County Assessor Dan Anderson. Along with his colleagues from Ada and Kootenai counties, Anderson is holding the Legislature accountable for neglecting the property tax reduction program — commonly known as the circuit breaker. That’s supposed to help seniors and others — including the disabled — from being taxed out of their homes. But it’s not been adjusted for inflation in 13 years. Anderson wants the benefit doubled to $2,600.
Idaho state Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, and Sen. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise. They offered a bipartisan solution to Idaho’s shrinking Homestead Exemption, which is supposed to shield half of a modest home’s assessed value from the property tax. Three years ago, lawmakers goofed by capping its benefit at $100,000 just as the real estate market was heating up. Now, 62 percent of Idaho’s homeowners find themselves living in homes assessed at more than $200,000.
So Vander Woude and Jordan offered a remedy — correct the mistake and index the tax break for inflation. Unfortunately, their appeals were ignored by House Revenue and Taxation Committee Chairman Gary Collins, R-Nampa.
And the Cheer goes to ... Little.
For nakedly pursuing self-interest or partisan advantage, the nominees are:
House Speaker Bedke, Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, and State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth.
At last count, they’ve spent more than $135,000 of your tax money on a courtroom food fight over who gets to occupy space in the state Capitol — Ellsworth or a group of House back-benchers who have had to settle for cubicles instead of the plush offices they believe a part-time position entitles them to.
Lifepoint Health Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer David M. Dill of Brentwood, Tenn. — whose for-profit company owns St. Joseph Regional Medical Center — and Regence BlueShield of Idaho President Sean Robbins.
Next month, their standoff is going to leave about 15,000 Regence BlueShield customers in the region unable to get full coverage in the only local hospital that provides care to expectant mothers and cancer patients. Who cares about them? This is about money.
Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin. It was bad enough that she associated with fringe groups on her own time — either as a candidate or as the state’s second banana. But when Gov. Little briefly left the state on April 19 — the 24th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing — McGeachin became acting governor. She used that prestige to bolster the stature of the Three Percenters, a group that has declared: “When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty.”
Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho. As chairman of the Banking Committee, he is blocking a bipartisan bill that would punish Russia with more sanctions if it continues to meddle in U.S. elections. The measure appears to have enough Republican and Democratic support to secure a floor vote, but it’s been languishing in Crapo’s committee since July 18.
And the Jeers go to ... Dill and Robbins.
For benevolent public behavior, the nominees are:
Lewiston City Councilor-elect John Bradbury. Prior to his election, the retired 2nd District Court judge filed a successful legal challenge against the city’s attempt to bypass the voters and pass bonds to replace its aging wastewater and water systems. Having won in February, Bradbury followed up in May by encouraging voters to do the right thing and pass the bonds — which they did by 90 percent.
Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot of Idaho Falls. Repulsed at the way Republican Party Second Vice Chairman Bryan Smith and state Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, earn a living by tacking huge legal bills onto medical debt, Idaho’s wealthiest citizen evened the playing field. First, he donated $1 million to provide a legal defense to people in need. Then VanderSloot called for legal reforms to limit attorneys’ fees and to provide those with medical debts a fair hearing.
Idaho National Laboratory Director Mark Peters, also of Idaho Falls. Throughout the summer and fall, Peters has been exceptionally prominent about defending diversity programs from attack by GOP lawmakers. “I’ll be talking about it,” Peters promised. “I figure, it’s a voice that needs to be heard.”
And the Cheer goes to ... Bradbury.
In promoting public education, the nominees are:
Gov. Little. Over time, his efforts seem to be adding up — such as doubling the literacy budget to $26 million, adding $7 million to pay for 2,000 additional Opportunity Scholarship recipients, raising the beginning teacher salary and launching a task force that could, among other things, steer Idaho toward an all-day kindergarten program.
Boise State University President Marlene Tromp. Has anyone ever received a ruder welcome to the Gem State. Within days of her arrival Tromp was subjected to a withering, unfair and inaccurate assault by 28 House Republicans, led by Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls. In spite of that, she maintained a pitch perfect public poise throughout her transition.
State Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield of Oakley. Along with board Vice President David Hill and board member Andrew Scoggin, both of Boise, Critchfield is leading the board toward a policy that would leave oversight of drinking at University of Idaho football tailgating parties or a beer garden at the NAIA World Series at Lewis-Clark State College to the presidents they hired to run those institutions. Also on her watch, the four-year college and university presidents have pledged to freeze tuition for the coming year.
And the Cheer goes to ... Critchfield.
As Idaho’s Public Enemy No. 1 to education, the nominees are:
Ehardt, who failed to let the facts get in the way of her repeated attack on diversity programs at BSU. Contrary to Ehardt’s assertion, BSU retained its general commencement. Her contention that tax dollars was being wasted were refuted when it turned out grant and corporate dollars paid for post-commencement celebrations.
House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star. The highest-ranking Republican to sign Ehardt’s letter, Moyle offered this bizarre defense: “I’ve got red cattle out there, I’ve got black cattle out there. ... It doesn’t matter, they’re all cattle.”
Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon. He threatened to cut off funding to BSU because he located a unisex restroom on campus that had “two toilet stalls, a urinal, plenty of tampons/pads, and a sink. ... I have had it with this immoral garbage.” You’d think learning the restroom had a lock on the door would have calmed him down. It didn’t.
Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman. He doesn’t think “government should be in the education business.” He doesn’t like Common Core standards. He encouraged Ehardt’s assault on campus diversity programs. And as far as his clandestinely funded organization is concerned, children of undocumented workers should not receive Opportunity Scholarships.
And the Jeer goes to ... Hoffman.
For swimming upstream, the nominees are:
Congressman Simpson. Speaking to the Andrus Center’s Energy, Salmon, Agriculture and Community: Can We Come Together?” conference in April, Simpson placed fish survival front and center.
“I am going to stay alive long enough to see salmon return to healthy populations in Idaho,” he said.
No, that’s not support for breaching the four dams on the lower Snake River. But Simpson is asking some relevant questions: “What if” those dams come down? What would the region require to be made whole?
Toby Wyatt of Lewiston and Roy Akins of Riggins. The two salmon and steelhead outfitters are leaders within the Idaho River Community Alliance. With fish numbers plummeting, they composed a simple message to Gov. Little and others: It’s the dams or us.
“Dread is on the doorstep of our communities,” they wrote. “The dread has made us willing to discuss any and every remedy to bring health back to our communities.”
And the Cheer goes to ... Simpson.
For the worst performance by a local government official, the nominees are:
Nez Perce County Commissioner Doug Havens. With Havens, it was hubris all the way. Clearly, a county commissioner with the power to declare public property surplus should not turn around and bid on that. At a county auction, Havens spent $5 each to obtain a 50-year-old operating table, a toolbox, a filing cabinet and a windshield wiper display box. Rather than admit the error, Havens blamed everyone else or made light of it on Facebook. A little humility might have precluded misdemeanor charges being brought against him. Due to a deputy attorney general’s error at the opening of his trial, Havens avoided conviction. But the damage to public trust in government has been done. And the blemish on “Teflon Doug’s” record remains.
Clarkston City Attorney Todd Richardson. He took much too hard a line in the case of Mark Domino.
Last summer, someone saw the 52-year-old African American Walmart employee entering his wife’s automobile at the store’s parking lot and told Clarkston police a black man was prowling cars. When two officers approached Domino, he refused to answer their questions. He ended up tased, wrestled to the ground and handcuffed.
After charging Domino with resisting arrest and obstructing police, Richardson offered to let him plead guilty with the promise of dismissing the matter if he avoided future trouble. You call that a fair deal?
Only after the prosecutor offered a reasonable compromise — no plea, no conviction and dismissal of the case after three months — did Domino accept it.
Richardson eventually got it right, but why did it take five months?
Nez Perce County Sheriff Joe Rodriguez. And the hits just keep on coming. Two complaints before the Idaho Human Rights Commission alleged he engaged in sexual harassment and created a hostile work environment.
It got so bad that the Idaho County Risk Management Program was about to cancel its policy on him.
“Insurance coverage is provided for those accidental happenings that inevitably occur in an uncertain world, but the insurance offerings of ICRMP cannot serve as a funding resource to compensate all who might be harmed as a result of conscious choices by any public official,” wrote ICRMP Executive Director Timothy L. Osborne.
The carrier settled — but not without putting Rodriguez on notice that his actions could lead to increased costs and legal exposure for the county taxpayers.
And the Jeer goes to ... Havens.
For cringeworthy conduct by a current or former member of Idaho’s congressional delegation, the nominees are:
Former Congressman and Idaho GOP Chairman Raul Labrador. First, he proclaimed his moral superiority.
“I never lost my soul because I never compromised who I was.”
Morality didn’t stop the former congressman from draining about $2,000 a month from campaign donors while he held office. But as GOP chairman, he dove deep into the ethical swamp by monetizing President Donald Trump’s impeachment to raise money for the GOP, used the successful mission against terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as another fundraising hook and injected partisanship into this year’s Idaho municipal and school board elections.
Congressman Fulcher. First he got caught concealing the conclusion of his 32-year marriage to his wife, Kara, during the final weeks leading to last year’s election. Then he was among only 22 of the most partisan Republicans in opposing congressional support for NATO. Next, he joined 30 House Republicans by barging into a secure hearing room where Defense Department official Laura Cooper was giving a closed-door deposition before three House committees investigating Trump’s impeachment.
He also found time to spend your tax dollars on a loaded survey that, among other things, asked: “Are you concerned with the House majority’s push to bring socialist programs and policies to the United States?” By mistake, 19,000 of these 120,000 mailings were sent into the 2nd Congressional District.
Finally, he accused environmental regulations of destroying the American pencil-making industry: “Anyone who writes with a No. 2 pencil has got lead. We get it from China.”
Made with graphite, pencils are manufactured in Georgia and Tennessee as well as Mexico, India and China.
Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho. Can you remember a moment this year when the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee stood up to the president? It didn’t happen over the Saudi involvement in the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi or arms shipments to Saudi Arabia despite the use of those weapons in Yemen.
Whether it involved Trump’s betrayal of the Kurds in Syria, his firing of security adviser John Bolton or when the president congratulated the authoritarian regime in Beijing on its 70th anniversary, Risch remained ever the sycophant.
At home, however, Risch pulled rank with Boise State Public Radio reporter Heath Druzin, who had the temerity to ask the Foreign Relations chairman about Trump suggesting China should investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. “Don’t do that again,” he instructed Druzin.
He also found time for gaslighting, telling Betsy Russell of the Idaho Press his willingness to shut down the federal government last year to avoid renaming the White Clouds Wilderness in honor of former Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus was not personal.
“I always thought the wilderness would be named after Cecil Andrus,” he said. “I actually supported it. But you shouldn’t do it in the middle of the night. That was my balk there.”
Among the incredulous was the late governor’s daughter, Tracy Andrus: “Mr. Risch is trying to rewrite history. I’m comfortable letting history speak for itself.”
And the Jeer goes to ... Risch.
— M.T.