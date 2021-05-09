Ditch litterbox approach
More unreported news from the municipal front.
At the April 26 Lewiston City Council meeting, I noted the fact that Idaho is the fastest growing state in the nation and Lewiston is the only area of Idaho that isn’t growing.
I then related the various complaints I have received from local businesses about the difficulty of doing business in Lewiston and suggested a future agenda include holding a townhall for business people to tell us what problems they encounter with the city administration, how we can improve its performance and what other steps the city could take to improve the business climate and the economy.
The motion failed with a tie vote (Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Schroeder was excused) with Councilors John Pernsteiner, Cari Miller and Bob Blakey voting against it.
It is hard to identify a problem if you won’t admit one exists. And you won’t know one exists until you get the facts. It is the litterbox approach to problem-solving. If you can’t see it and can’t smell it, it doesn’t exist.
So the next time your child or grandchild leaves the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley for a better-paying job or opportunity, don’t wonder why.
If you have noticed all the businesses locating in Clarkston, don’t wonder why. Fear of the facts lead to those results. It’s time for a change.
John Bradbury
Lewiston
Jesus, not Guido
I wish to respond to Kathy Hedberg’s column about Jesus.
I wish she would let me know where she got the name of Guido for Jesus.
I know of many names of Jesus, but not that one.
I understand that Guido is a derogatory term for an Italian American. That doesn’t describe Jesus, the only begotten son of God.
He only needed to die once for all of our sins. He gives us a new life and we want to share him with everyone, no matter their social position.
It isn’t a laughing matter to us.
You gave a scenario of a Christian bullying a homeless person and I was wondering if you saw this happening or what was your source.
I am sorry that you feel a Christian is not following Jesus’ commands. We all sin, but we try to do the best we can and ask for forgiveness when we fail.
Ms. Hedburg, you have judged all Christians according to your standards. I feel sorry for you because you don’t know any true followers of Jesus, not Guido.
Susan Stevens
Asotin
Correcting Hassoldt
On Jan. 24, I wrote the Lewiston Tribune concerned about the degrading value of Sunday opinions. I canceled my subscription but keep receiving free papers. I called twice to complain but still receive free papers. Not only is it free, but a liability requiring correction of inaccuracies.
Bob Hassoldt’s “Playing hide and seek with research” seems to not have enough research. Washington State University has a free research repository here: https://research.libraries.wsu.edu/xmlui/.
The University of Idaho’s free repository is here: https://digital.lib.uidaho.edu/digital/collection/IR/.
Many faculty forgo the above repositories for more traffic in one of the open access rxivs: https://arxiv.org/.
A federal mandate requires access to federally funded research. You can search it all here: https://www.science.gov/.
I could have written an email to one of the librarians or faculty to get these direct links without having to search. The public has never had more access to research and more unwillingness to do the work to find it.
Teaching the public how to do things safely, and opportunities for our region, are the reason many faculty keep laboratory blogs in addition to publishing research.
In 2019, WSU held a symposium on continuously improving our land grant mission.
We’re trying to get away from the notion of an academic bubble over the Palouse. Our region is full of smart, hard-working folks.
I’d appreciate the Tribune put forth similar effort with the opinion writers to get away from the idea of an intellectual vacuum in the region.
Until then, please, stop delivering your free Sunday paper.
Jacob Leachman
Pullman
Variety is the spice
I would like to respond to Brian Rhoades’ May 1 letter.
Brian, I enjoy reading your letters and share your opinion on almost all of them. I see your point about being disappointed with the choices of the editorial staff and the Alfords, but I’d like to suggest some food for thought.
In a world where differing opinions can scarcely be tolerated in the same country, state or room for that matter, I find it refreshing that the Alfords are courageous enough to offer their newspaper as a forum for all ideas, however repugnant they may be to some readers. I agree that some columns are ridiculous and ill-informed. But without them, how would we know the inflection point between falsehood and truth so crucial to critical thinking? To quote Voltaire: “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”
Frankly, I look to all the crazy opinions as either an exercise for critical thinking or as an opportunity for some well-needed comic relief.
Patrice Yeatter
Kooskia
Biden is awful
I am 73 years old and never in my lifetime have I seen a president of the United States make so many mistakes in his first 100 days in office.
Every executive order he has signed has hurt the U.S. and the American people.
The Mexican border issue and the Keystone pipeline will go down in history as two of the worst blunders a president has ever made. If you want to destroy a country, open up the borders and shut off the energy supply.
We have a president whose body is sleeping in the White House but his brain is dead.
He is surrounded by a group of left-wingnuts who hate America and these people are running our country.
One needs to ask a simple question: When will the people who voted for President Joe Biden admit they made a mistake? Will they admit the mistake when gas reaches $5 a gallon or wait until it reaches $7 a gallon?
Janell Willson
Reubens
Look in the mirror
If a self-identified Christian is offended by Kathy Hedberg’s commentary, the problem is in their mirror, not religion.
Zeke Ulrey
Lewiston
Heaven sent
Only God could have provided two wonderful gentlemen and a lady to assist me after a fall on the sidewalk outside of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center on April 28.
To those wonderful men and the lady who provided a wheelchair, please accept my heartfelt thanks. I am sure that I didn’t appropriately thank each one of you at the time and for this, I apologize.
My embarrassment undoubtedly caused a lack of personal acknowledgement to all of you. All three of you are due immense praise and blessings from God the father and his son Jesus for your efforts in a time of need.
May God truly bless all of you for your kindness and assistance.
Vernon D. Permann
Culdesac
Dispose of the poop bag
First of all, don’t get me wrong. I love dogs.
I ride my bike along the Lewiston side of the levee. I cover about 11½ miles between the Hells Gate boat launch and nearly to Memorial Bridge almost every day.
I see lots of plastic bags full of dog poop, I presume. I don’t know why people leave the bags along the levee and don’t pick them up. They may assume that the park rangers will pick them up. That does not happen.
It would be better to let the dog do its business and just leave it unbagged. At least that way, Mother Nature will take care of it in a few days. If people put it in a plastic bag and leave it, it takes weeks at best for it to decompose.
Also, there are lots of miscellaneous trash, fast-food containers, drink cans, fast-food paper wrappers, water bottles, discarded masks and other stuff. I realize there are not too many garbage cans along that route. But take it with you to the next trash can, please.
Thanks in advance.
Nigel LeGresley
Lewiston
Blames Little, not voters
This is in response to the letter by Cory Mitchell-Samson that appeared on the April 30 Opinion page.
Before blaming the voters for the election of Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger to the Legislature, you should get your facts straight. He was not elected by the voters as you ranted on and on. He was appointed by Gov. Brad Little after the death of Rep. Thyra Stevenson.
Even if he were elected by the voters, how were they to know that this episode with a 19-year-old House intern would happen? At least he had the dignity to resign.
If my memory serves me correctly, back in the 1990s, a man who held the highest office in the land by the name of Bill Clinton committed the same crime with a young female intern and went on to serve our country for many years.
Gary Riebe
Lewiston
Let parents decide
Recently, I read Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s published guest editorial titled “After challenging year, Idaho education needs our support. ...”
He began by lamenting how devastatingly, over the past year and more, COVID-19 has ravaged and stressed our entire society, and in particular, every aspect of Idaho’s system of education. ...
If Little were to conduct a free and honest poll, what percentage of his constituency might agree that some of his own personal insistence and arbitrary executive policies largely served to worsen the assault suffered by all of Idaho?
I certainly do agree with the governor’s list of all of the good things he wants for Idaho’s children, their families and notably, everyone involved in education. Where I differ with him regards exactly whose right and duty it is, principally, to direct and fulfill these sacred responsibilities.
I get the distinct feeling that the several times Little says “we,” he means “government” or at least something “government-managed. ...”
Never through all the ages has government ever created a single school child. ...
Why then, Gov. Little, can the state not simply leave parents free to decide the best form of education for the respective children divinely entrusted to them? ...
“Free education for all children in public schools” is a part of the 10th plank of the Communist Manifesto. So, shall Idaho be conserved as a sovereign constitutional republic or will it fall to the level of a mere vassal state under a system of global communism? ...
Carol J. Asher
Kamiah
Losing an opportunity
This is so hypocritical. Nobody had a problem allowing a huge, million-dollar grain warehouse that already looks abandoned to be next to where the Asotin County jail should be, not to mention all the other industrial development that has already taken place. This particular private property is zoned heavy industrial. How does that fit into the city’s recreational plan?
When will the 14-page staff report that was read by Kevin Poole at the zoning hearing be posted for public review and comment? It seemed to contain the city’s case against the 14th Street jail site and we should all be allowed to read it. At the recent town hall meetings, many Clarkston residents commented favorably about the law enforcement presence the jail at 14th Street would provide. That should be the priority in a troubled area.
Thirty-five years ago, I built my marine services business next to the Red Wolf Marina, also my family’s business. But look at it now.
That should have initiated all manner of recreational development in that area, but it didn’t. The port has had little success in that effort and the future doesn’t look much better.
The jail would be the best-looking, best-maintained building in that entire area. We are bickering away an opportunity to do something really good for the entire community, especially for the city of Clarkston.
Good intentions are often just that and well-intentioned people can mistakenly make decisions for the wrong reasons. Let’s not go down that path.
Jack Worle
Clarkston
Getting gouged
I am an 83-year-old guy who has been using the Freeman Creek/Dworshak facility since it opened in 1981.
We have camped there, launched the boat and parked the truck/trailer there when going overnight to a mini-site or sleeping on the pontoon boat.
I believe in reasonable user fees for this privilege and have paid plenty during the years for campsites, park entry fees, park stickers and lately the ramp overnight parking fee ($5) when overnighting off-campus.
On April 29, I was shocked upon arrival at the gate with a new $20 overnight parking fee requirement in addition to the new $7 park entry fee. I found one poor worker and verified this new requirement much to my displeasure. Then I took advantage of the “elder” weekday campsite fee of $7 for the night after launching my boat and taking up a campsite space. Then I slept on my boat.
There were only three other rigs in the ramp parking lot.
In all my 40 years of using this facility, I have never seen the ramp parking lots totally full during weekdays. And even during the few holiday weekends, there is overflow parking space available.
I strongly believe this new $20 fee is totally unreasonable and should be immediately reversed back to a reasonable $5 per night.
I suspect you will be hearing from more unhappy users when this policy becomes known by them.
Tom Anderson
Moscow
Can’t get the Mariners
I am terribly disappointed and dissatisfied with both local radio programming and the Lewiston Tribune’s reporting of Seattle Mariners’ games.
No local radio station (within the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley) carries the Mariners, and the Tribune does not accurately report sports radio listings. KLER has a weak, nearly non-existent, signal past 6 p.m., and KMAX does not even offer the Mariners broadcasts, contrary to what’s listed in the newspaper’s sports section.
I doubt I am the only sports fan in the valley who listens to the radio and I request the Tribune at least report local listings accurately.
Radio is not a dying medium, though local programmers are trying their best to kill it. It’s a medium that may be more robust than the now six-day-a-week newspaper.
The Tribune only hurts itself when it’s the source of bad information.
John Murray
Clarkston
Boot them all out
After spending 50 years in Congress, now President Joe Biden is going to do something about immigration. He’s going to submit a bill for comprehensive immigration reform.
What the hell has he done for 50 years?
Not only are we allowing too many people to immigrate into the country each year but somehow in the last eight or 10 years, the Democrats have done a 180 on border protection and don’t want to follow the rule of law.
How about Congress fixing the immigration problem once and for all?
What we the people need to do is “vote them all out.”
They all need to go, whether we replace a Democrat with a Democrat or a Republican with a Republican. Boot their asses out of office and continue to do so until they start to listen to us, the voters.
Mark Lorenz
Clarkston
Smells a rat
Genesee’s Brian Rhoades is “disappointed” with the Lewiston Tribune (May 1).
Rhoades is torqued because local papers no longer publish “thoughtful, researched, fact-based journalism.”
When did he realize this? The Tribune hasn’t been shy about its left-wingery, supporting every socialist big-government project and candidate that Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and their predecessors promote.
Rhoades has done his part, too, contributing many letters advocating leftish foolishness.
Suddenly he’s surprised and wishes the Tribune would print fact-based journalism?
I smell a rat.
Of course, if he considered the Tribune as he might consider a darling daughter — precious, smart, beautiful and charming — it would be a serious disappointment to learn that she’s really a $2 whore.
The rat is the supposition that Rhoades ever imagined the Tribune published “thoughtful, researched, fact-based journalism.”
Can you say self-deception? Good grief.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston