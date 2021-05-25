Bamboozled
Do you see what is happening within the Republican Party?
Republicans are so enamored by (or afraid of) the former president that they can’t do anything for the country. They are allowing themselves to be controlled. It’s almost as if they can’t think for themselves.
Carl Sagan (1934-1996) wrote in his book, “The Demon-Haunted World: Science as a Candle in the Dark,” in 1995: “One of the saddest lessons of history is this: If we’ve been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We’re no longer interested in finding out the truth. The bamboozle had captured us. It’s simply too painful to acknowledge, even to ourselves, that we’ve been taken. Once you give a charlatan power over you, you almost never get it back.”
The Republicans just can’t see themselves as being bamboozled — or they just won’t admit it.
Dallas Kiele
Clarkston
AP got inflation wrong
A recent AP article in the Lewiston Tribune presented a lot of B.S. about inflation being higher prices on things and why that is happening. But it never mentioned the real cause.
If you look up inflation in a dictionary printed before today’s politically correct cleansing, you will find inflation defined as “an abnormal increase in the volume of money and credit.”
Pretty simple. Do you suppose the dumping of umpteen trillions of dollars into the economy in the pretense of COVID-19 relief could be having some effect?
Rising prices are the result of inflation and not the cause. But you won’t hear that from today’s media.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
Back up
We were trying to go forward in our little car after driving across a small roadside ditch. The front bumper had scraped sod and gravel. Apparently something was stuck in the wheel or brake. After trying three times to fix it, he said, “Maybe I’ll have to take the tire off. ...”
From the deep recesses of my old brain, I said, “Try backing up.” It worked immediately. ...
Then I wondered: Is there a life lesson here? Climate change came to mind instantly.
Going forward heedlessly or making small, slow changes is fatal. We must be backing up hard and fast, now. ...
Money, pride, pleasure, greed have driven us to the very brink of total disaster — annihilation of Earth and all its inhabitants. Our front wheels are hanging over the edge of the abyss. We cannot, must not, keep going forward into oblivion.
It’s time to try backing up and to try very hard because it’s maybe too late already.
Hit reverse quick, in every way you can. ...
Don’t fly. Drive less. Plant a food garden. Don’t waste water. Buy a lot less of everything. Do not build another mansion out of the precious trees that remain. Conserve. Save. Be responsible. Plant a fruit tree.
Most of us aren’t ready to die yet. We have precious kids and grandkids who are way too young to die. The suffering is already horrific in many places, and it will get more horrific if we don’t start backing up now.
Diane Hughes
Orofino