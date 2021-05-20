Why bring it up?
The May 13 Lewiston Tribune headline read “She came back from the brink.” It was a wonderful story of victory and redemption where a young lady overcame serious life struggles and graduated from college with honors. It was and should have been celebrated as a triumph for this young lady and our legal system.
The next day in “Cheers and Jeers,” Glen Baldwin, a Culdesac farmer who was nominated to take Rep.Aaron von Ehlinger’s vacated position, was mentioned in a very negative way for an almost identical life story. His narrative could read “He came back from the brink.” Like many of us, he did some real dumb things in his youth, but he learned from them. He graduated from his working life as a highly successful businessman with a wonderful family.
Baldwin has been very open about his wrongdoings. Shouldn’t 50 years of commendable life overcome a moment of youthful stupidity? I guess it doesn’t work that way when you are a Republican.
Marvin F. Dugger
Lewiston
Baldwin sets an example
The May 13 Lewiston Tribune wrote positively about a young woman owning her felony criminal past by making positive life changes and moving forward to the future.
The next day, Marty Trillhaase wrote the following about Glen Baldwin, a nominee to replace a representative:
“And while it didn’t cause heartburn among the local Republicans, Baldwin’s 1972 felony conviction and five-year prison sentence for selling LSD to an undercover narcotics officer is hardly a good look”
In the 1970s, Baldwin, a veteran, took ownership of his felony criminal past. During probation, he completed the welding program at Lewis-Clark State College with a 4-point grade point average. ...
He then started work. ...
In 1979, he sought and received a pardon restoring his right to vote. ...
In 1982, he took his idea of automatic welding for surfacing roll crushers and went into business. He worked hard and was successful.
The Promise Keepers message in the 1990s rocked his world: Do as Jesus did. Grow where you are planted. Get involved locally. Tear down cultural and race barriers. And help make a better community.
Baldwin was (and is) involved in his community — volunteer emergency medical technician for Culdesac, a minister for a local youth program and engaged in many other activities.
He entered local politics, becoming a member of a central committee. He now serves at the state level.
Baldwin is personally responsible for reinvigorating local Republican politics.
Mr. Trillhaase, we can all learn a lesson from individuals like Baldwin.
Eric K. Peterson
Lewiston
Take the leap
I only have one question: What is the city council afraid of if we the people of Lewiston elect a mayor over a city manager?
I realize change is not easy after years of consistently running the city in the same manner.
Times are changing and this may be a good time to step out of that box of security. The only way to find out is to take the leap of faith.
Kathy Schock
Lewiston