Defending dams
Not mentioned in the recent articles about fish is the current status of the salmon runs in the Northwest rivers that do not have dams. This would be helpful information to have in evaluating the Snake River runs.
As we know, the Snake River has had strong runs in years past, even with the dams.
Likewise overlooked is the fact that the lower Snake River dams serve as massive carbon-free batteries that support the region’s wind generation. Hydropower is an instantaneous backup to wind farms when wind conditions do not permit power generation. Where hydro is not available, carbon-fired power plants have to be kept on line in other parts of the country to support wind generation.
Tri-Cities flood control was also not addressed. In decades past, this was a significant issue.
Finally, before considering dam removal, it would seem important to address the other competing salmon predators: terns, sea lions, gill nets and commercial fishing.
All of these can be controlled or eliminated at little cost compared to dam removal. What benefits might the runs then experience? These are questions that should be answered before considering dam removal.
C. B. Waldrop
Clarkston
Applauds Civility Project
I am grateful for the Lewiston Tribune. The photographs are extraordinary, consistently so. And while I often disagree either with a political cartoon, a letter from an angry person or an occasional editorial, I am delighted that I can subscribe to and read this daily forum. This is the time, we are slowly realizing, when we need newspapers more than ever.
I applaud the Civility Project. We constantly hear that we are being polarized into tribal behavior. The fresh air that blows from vigorous discussion and debate wipes away insular thought and combats lack of knowledge. Even when I disagree, and I often do, with my friends and neighbors, I learn from them.
That knowledge isn’t restricted only to their points of view, but also their manner of presentation and the backstory that often led to that point of view.
None of us exists well without intellectual stimulation. Thankfully, I can get some of mine from the Tribune.
Frances W. Ford
Riggins