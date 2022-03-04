Share the donations
Everybody loves the Boys and Girls Club, its mission and the kids it helps in our community.
That’s easy to see and understand.
That said and at the risk of being “that guy,” this makes almost $4 million in donations to one charity in less than a year in a community with dozens of worthy nonprofit causes that are struggling to fund their missions in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Please, if you are looking to donate to a good cause, consider making a generous donation to the Community Action Partnership, the Lewiston senior center, the Snake River Community Clinic, The Area Agency on Aging meals program, Habitat for Humanity, Young Life, CASA, Green Apple Project, etc.
Every year for as long as I can remember, the Boys and Girls Club has been the major beneficiary of the United Way campaign. Maybe in light of the largess showered on the Boys and Girls Club by kind and generous souls in our region, more of those funds can be spread across the rest of the nonprofits doing good work in our community.
RICHARD KREMER
Lewiston
———
Crumbling school buildings
Gov. Brad Little’s budget included about $32.7 million to help school districts meet building maintenance requirements. According to the 2022 Office of Performance Evaluations report, $847 million (25 times greater than that) is required just to bring school buildings up to “good” condition.
On Jan. 21, OPE sent their report to the governor and Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra.
On Jan. 31, it was presented only to the eight-person Joint Legislative Oversight Committee. The very next day, the Senate voted on the largest tax cut in Idaho history without knowing any information from this report.
State leaders continue to ignore the 2005 Supreme Court ruling declaring Idaho’s school funding system unconstitutional. What will it take for them to fund education properly? Hopefully not a deadly tragedy due to a crumbling school building or fire safety deficiencies.
Legislators must increase funding for school buildings this session using surplus funds. OPE suggests additional study is needed to get more precise data. Precision can guide long-term policymaking, but the present need is well documented and compelling.
Money is available now to make a down payment on the most urgent of the problems identified by OPE. The governor and Legislature should commit $500 million to this task without delay.
ROBERT HUNTLEY
Boise
———
Go home, Mike
I’m tired of listening to Congressman Mike Simpson talk about breaching our dams. He doesn’t care if our orchards and fields dry up. ...
Hundreds of acres of grapes, melons, alfalfa, fruit or hops will be gone.
Jobs gone. Businesses gone. Ranches gone. ...
Simpson got his name in the paper for months now, so it’s all worth it. Does he know that without the dams, our river will shrink down to about 30 feet across by 20 feet deep.
Not much boating will be going on there so boat builders will close down or move to a better boating area.
Roads will fall apart like they did during one of the “drawdowns.”
Levees could be damaged.
The Tri-Cities, Yakima and Wenatchee will dry up.
Our cheap clean power from the dams will go away. Is there any plan to replace it now or do we have to wait for the wind turbines or solar panels? ...
Farmers will have to truck their crops to the coast.
Why would an Idaho member of Congress expect us to care what he thinks of our dams? Why doesn’t he take down Dworshak Dam? ...
No one will miss it, right?
Every year, someone decides they need to threaten our dams. It’s been discussed. It’s been studied and it’s been decided that the dams should stay. But as always, someone wants the publicity so they bring up the subject again and again. ...
Congressman Simpson, you don’t live here. Leave our dams alone.
NITA MAUCH
Clarkston