Eroding free speech
As the radical left owners of Fakebook, Twitter and YouTube continue to de-platform Americans, the erosion of our First Amendment rights dwindles right along with their misguided efforts. The lamestream media puts out a continuous spiel of half truths. The Lewiston Tribunes’ use of Associated Press for news articles shows it doesn’t care about the quality of the “so- called news” it prints. Everyday there is a litany of articles which are, if not true, half truths at best.
If you are not listening to alternative news sources, you are sadly misinformed. There was a time when we could turn on the news and receive news, not someone’s opinion of the events of the day. Many good news sources can be found for free on the internet. “Just The News,” “The Daily Caller” and “The Bongino Report” are just a few sites where you can get the whole news story. ...
Fakebook, Twitter and YouTube are not platforms for social media. They are publishers of left-wing propaganda and will de-platform anyone who speaks out against their communistic program.
Mario Savio was arrested in 1964, on the campus of the University of California at Berkeley, for violating the free speech norms of the day. Today, you can be de-platformed for writing the same type of speech.
Fakebook, Twitter and YouTube are trying to repress our First Amendment rights. It is time to remove their Article 230 protections and treat them, for what they are — publishers.
Michael Gormley
Lenore
Seniors neglected
Why do our Idaho legislators not like our seniors? This may not be true but you couldn’t tell from how they have decided to spend their time during this legislative session.
One thing they could be doing is passing legislation to double the property tax circuit breaker amount from $1,320 to $2,640. This amount hasn’t been increased since 2006. With property values rising fast, it is way past due. The circuit breaker is a great program not only benefiting seniors, but also disabled veterans and the very low income, often the one thing keeping them from the worry of losing their homes.
I have contacted some legislators and I am not very hopeful any relief will come this year. ...
For perspective, January’s revenue came in at $58 million above projections. Funding the $2,640 increase for one year would cost $18 million. That means less than one-third of a month’s unexpected revenue would pay for this. ...
We haven’t even talked about the collection of internet sales tax and why they couldn’t use that. If the legislators really felt this was an important issue, this would have been done already.
Protecting our seniors is a far better use of legislative resources. Taking rights away from cities and counties by requiring state government approval to change the name of a street, creating a slush fund of millions for outside lawyers and further limiting an already restrictive ballot initiative process are just bad solutions in search of problems that don’t exist. ...
Kevin Kelly
Lewiston