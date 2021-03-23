Unlucky 13
Perhaps there’s something to the superstition about number 13.
On March 13 the Lewiston Tribune whacked its readership upside the head with a 253-word turgid testimonial from Danny “Yack-yack” Radakovich. His ramble was a gushing commercial about Tony Fauci and the COVID-19 vaccine. The only thing Yack-yack omitted was “I’m Bill Gates and I approve this message.”
Double-Y is not known for terseness, so the fact that his letter commenced with a four-word fragment: “A few days ago,” is likely the Tribune’s contribution.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
Breaching is a bad idea
Dam breaching? Did all environmentalists and politicians go to collage to become stupid?
You want to save the salmon? There are four dams on the Snake River and three on the Columbia River.
First, it takes 146 wind turbines to replace one dam. Do the math.
To save the fish, place a net fence on the south of the dam in spring. When salmon from hatcheries go to the Pacific Ocean, roll up fence on each dam. Put fencing on the north side of the dams in front of fish ladders.
Also, you have rogue commercial fishing and processing ships completely depleting the oceans. With the advanced technology we have developed, there will not be any species left in the oceans.
Also, from 1934 to 1992, New York City dumped its garbage in the ocean. Tijuana, Mexico dumps its sewage in the Pacific Ocean.
Ships from all nations go to India to be scrapped.
In the mid-Pacific, there is more than a trillion tons of garbage.
Note: the Democratic Party wants you to buy electric cars. Where is the electrical energy?
Howard Miller
Asotin
Painkillers required
Societies die when trust dies. And trust dies when truth dies. Where can we find truth today?
With the advent of digital media, nothing is certain. Photos, recordings and documents can no longer be trusted. When these foundational elements of certainty become uncertain, members of society are forced to base trust relationships on their set of shared values. But wait. Our society has been extolling the virtues of diversity for decades. We no longer embrace shared values. Truth and trust have gone the way of the dinosaur.
However, on the positive side, I’m grateful that we have such a fine upstanding leader at the helm. After two months in office, I can barely contain my enthusiasm for the significant changes that have been foisted upon us.
It is hard to determine which data point is the most significant: the $1.9 trillion Democratic state bailout and slush fund, the invasion from the south, the spike in jobless claims, the rise in fuel prices (I certainly do miss Donald Trump at the pump) or the constant mainstream media retractions/corrections on anti-conservative reporting. Now that the left is firmly in control, they are free to admit that they followed the Harry Reid model of integrity — yes, we lied. But we won.
My recommendation is that Idaho immediately decriminalize drug use. Since we are going to ride this donkey into the wilderness, drugs will be necessary to endure the pain along the way.
Mike Fischer
Nezperce
Not the flu
I read Cindy Agidius’ March 7 column in the Lewiston Tribune. ...
I know her to be an intelligent woman. I know she is a Republican and her column to some extent shows how the Republican Party continues to try to shield former President Donald Trump and his band of incompetents from the results of their skewed decision-making.
Among the false narratives spread to try to shield Trump is the one that COVID-19 is just the flu or no worse than the flu. ...
I went to the Mayo Clinic online presence, which indicated COVID-19 is more technically described as SARS-Cov-2, whereas what we call the flu is a virus or viruses known as “influenza A and B.”
They are not the same.
Agidius said: “I believe these vaccinations will slow the spread of this strain of the flu down to a manageable place where we can get all these government mandates off our backs — or at least I hope it will. ”
This statement is wrong and wrong-headed for two reasons:
l COVID-19 is not a strain of the flu, no matter how much the Trumpers want it to be.
l We now have more than a half-million dead from COVID-19 and we need to be focused on saving people’s lives, not complaining about government mandates. ...
You have to go back to 1918 ... when influenza took out as many Americans as COVID-19 is doing now. ...
Make no mistake. COVID-19 is serious and it isn’t the flu.
Danny J. Radakovich
Lewiston
Say it isn’t so, Joe
There is a rumor that gas has jumped 70 cents per gallon. Was this during the last 30 days?
Naw. That can’t be true. Who would do a thing like that to us?
Milo Schleifer
Enterprise, Ore.