Lipstick on a pig
More unreported news from your Lewiston City Council: The Department of Housing and Urban Development gave the city $133,543 in block grants to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19, specifically targeting homelessness and low-income housing assistance.
When I asked the city manager to explain to the public what the federal constraints on the spending were, he replied he couldn’t answer because it would take “hours and hours” to explain, when in fact the regulations governing the grants can be read in a few minutes. Why doesn’t he want you to know?
The city staff and Councilor John Persteiner propose to use the money for a “job accelerator project.” When asked how many employees the project would have, they didn’t know. What would their duties be? They didn’t know. Where would it be located? They didn’t know.
What we do know is that staff has allocated $400,000 of property tax funds without a council vote to purchase a downtown building to house the project, without any estimate of what it would cost to upgrade the building to suit whatever the project turns out to be.
No matter how much lipstick you put on this pig, it is still a pig in a poke.
As for the homeless, they are on their own.
This project is brought to you by the six councilors who did not vote against a single dime of this year’s $94 million budget.
It is little wonder that residents like me want an elected mayor who will ride herd on the budget.
John Bradbury
Lewiston
Misguided changes
Once again Marilyn Lyshoir-Coates has written the perfect letter to the editor about the misguided changes the University of Idaho has made to the mission of the Prichard Art Gallery.
This time her letter is in response to Dean Shauna Corry’s letter to the editor defending those changes.
Lyshoir-Coates rightly categorizes Corry’s comments as “spinning, whitewashing and/or covering up” the true nature of the changes and their negative effect on Moscow and the community at large.
A fundraising appeal to help cover the cost of the upcoming Masters of Fine Arts exhibit has now been sent to those of us who have supported the Prichard over the years. In my view, the appeal gives new meaning to the Yiddish expression “chutzpah.”
If the university wants the Prichard to be a faculty-student gallery run by faculty and students, then it should not look to the community to financially support it.
They can’t have it both ways.
Barbara and Richard Wells
Moscow
Preserve auto heritage
I respectfully request that Congress pass the Recognizing the Protection of Motorsports Act. The bipartisan RPM Act protects the right to convert an automobile or motorcycle into a race car used exclusively at the track.
Modifying a vehicle into a race car is an integral part of America’s automotive heritage. Many types of racing, including NASCAR, were founded on the premise that street vehicles, including motorcycles, can be converted into dedicated race vehicles. Racing events are an economic driver for many communities and a source of affordable family-friendly entertainment for millions, with participants that range from professionals to novices using converted race vehicles.
Congress never intended for the Clean Air Act to apply to motor vehicles modified for competition use only. However, the Environmental Protection Agency maintains that the Clean Air Act requires converted vehicles driven exclusively on the track to remain emissions-compliant.
The RPM Act clarifies that transforming motor vehicles into race cars used exclusively for competition does not violate the Clean Air Act. It is imperative that Congress passes the RPM Act to provide long-term certainty to racers and motorsports parts businesses.
Brook Beierle
Clarkston
Well done
On March 4, my wife and I drove down to Lewiston from Moscow to the Public Health – Idaho North Central District building in Lewiston to get our second stick of our COVID-19 vaccine.
The organization deserves a major “atta-boy” for running an efficient, timely and friendly operation.
Both times, the civilian staff and the Idaho National Guardsmen from the local unit were first-class: helpful, courteous and well-organized.
As a retired lieutenant colonel, I was particularly appreciative of the troops. They were squared-away, cheerful and polite to all. I took the time to chat with them, and I was impressed. Well done.
Donald Kaag
Moscow
Insulting Neanderthals
I am outraged that President Joe Biden would compare the Republican governors of Texas and Mississippi (and Kay-come-lately, Alabama) with Neanderthals.
Neanderthals were hard-working common women and men. They made do with what they had and fashioned distinct tools for various enterprises: for hunting mostly but also for doing domestic chores. Depending on where they lived, they used the materials available to them to try to improve their living standards. Some practiced various forms of religion and, when possible, ceremoniously buried their dead. They were primarily meat eaters, but evidence in fossilized teeth show that they also ate some vegetables, indicating a move toward socialized living.
Even so, they mostly moved about because of the conditions of their environments. But some also established semi-permanent residences to which — not unlike many residents of our region — they returned as weather permitted. In short, most of them were forced to be creative, ingenious, somewhat socialized individuals who tried — with modest success — to help their associates survive harsh conditions.
To compare them to the current tribe of self-aggrandizing Republican governors is a crass insult to Neanderthals.
D’Wayne Hodgin
Moscow
Only a baby step
People keep referring to the dams as carbon-free energy. This is simply not true.
The turbines themselves use carbon-based lubricants. The navigation locks are hydraulically operated. The last time I checked, hydraulic oil was still carbon-based.
As to the issue of breaching the dams, this is a baby step in the right direction. However, breaching isn’t the silver bullet that will usher in the salmon’s return. Dwindling salmon returns are just one symptom of a much larger complex global problem.
In order to assure that salmon survive, they need clean water, habitat and favorable ocean conditions. Healthy soils filter and store carbon. This contributes to healthy habitats that contribute to cool clean water. Together, healthy soils and habitats contribute to better ocean conditions and clean air. All this means better and more stable weather patterns.
We are all a part of the great wheel of life. What is good for one, is good for all.
The loss of salmon is like removing a spoke from the great wheel. The wheel will continue to turn without a spoke for a while. Then what?
Mankind must learn that we cannot change the world to suit our needs. We must adapt to the world.
The Earth is not ours to dispose of at our will. We are only borrowing it from future generations. As the caretakers, it is our responsibility to be good stewards.
James R. Spencer
Lapwai
Opposes Simpson plan
Despite what some news stories have claimed, there is significant opposition to Rep. Mike Simpson’s dam breaching plan.
Many groups and individuals, including farmers, that are opposed to dam breaching are supportive of salmon in Idaho, but not through drastic measures such as this that would forever alter our way of life in Idaho.
Consider these facts:
l About 14 million metric tons of wheat destined for export move through the Columbia-Snake River system annually, including about 50 percent of Idaho’s wheat.
l Barging wheat down the river system is the most environmentally friendly and economic way to transport wheat to the world.
l Wheat farmers would be devastated by dam removal. Wheat is grown in 42 of Idaho’s 44 counties and wheat farmers brought in $525 million in farm-gate revenue in 2020.
l Wheat and barley are important parts of many Idaho farmers’ crop rotations and the impact of dam removal would be widely felt throughout Idaho agriculture.
l People and businesses in Idaho and the Pacific Northwest enjoy some of the lowest power rates in the nation and that would change if those hydroelectric dams are removed.
l A study commissioned by the Pacific Northwest Waterways Association found that shifting transportation of commodities from river barges to truck and rail, which would happen with dam removal, would increase carbon and other harmful emissions by more than 1.3 million tons per year and it would take about 35,000 rail cars or 135,000 semi-trucks to move all the cargo that is barged on the Snake River.
Sheryl L. Nuxoll
Idaho County Farm Bureau president,
Cottonwood
Immigration crisis building
I keep reading and hearing about the immigration policies of this country and it makes me wonder if there really is such a thing.
We have open borders, no physical exams for health status and certainly no proof that any have a skill that would allow them to be gainfully employed. There is no requirement to pledge their allegiance to the United States of America.
In March 1881, my husband’s great-grandfather arrived in Baltimore on the SS Strasburg from West Prussia, Germany. He was with others who were housed in Baltimore, which gave officials time to observe their health, make sure they had sponsors and had a proven skill that would allow them to take care of themselves and their families
In October of 1886, Carl Nabakowski filed a declaration of intention to become a citizen of the United States. Part of that declaration was the requirement to renounce forever all fealty, allegiances and fidelity to any and every foreign prince, potentate, state of sovereignty whatever. Wilhelm I, emperor of Germany, was the person to whom Nabakowski was subject.
He met all the requirements to be allowed to enter and live in America. He had a sponsor, a trade as a miller, renounced his homeland and was in excellent health. He followed the rules even if those who make them did not.
Ask those who live on a border state about our country being just days away from a full crisis. If anyone has any doubt about this situation, please look for Democratic Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar’s commentary concerning this matter.
Alice White
Clarkston
Shinn’s first century
For more than eight decades, Marion Shinn has been a community educator and advocate. He and his wife have been major philanthropists in our midst. Normally, we would all have gathered on the occasion of his 100th birthday last Thursday to celebrate his influence in our lives, but that is not easy with COVID-19.
I’m sure he would be most honored if we were to choose one or two scholarships or causes that he has enjoyed for a special gift.
Send thank you cards to him at Royal Plaza, 2870 Juniper Dr., No. 134, Lewiston, with a special note identifying your connection to him. He knows the story of every former student and friend in the valley. Each is important to him.
Please consider a gift to one or more of the following:
l The Shinn Family Alumni Scholarship Endowment (Lewis-Clark State College Foundation, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston, ID 83501 or https://125.lcsc.edu/donate).
l The LC Valley Kiwanis Scholarship (LCSC State Foundation, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston, ID 83501).
l The Marion Shinn Professional/Technical Scholarship (LIFE, Inc., 3317 12th St., Lewiston, ID 83501).
l The Nez Perce County Historical Society Fund (Idaho Community Foundation, 210 W. State St., Boise, ID 83702).
l The Lewiston Library Foundation Inc., (P.O. Box 1055, Lewiston, ID 83501).
l The Retired Educators of North Central Idaho Scholarship (324 16th Ave., Lewiston, ID 83501).
l The Orchards United Methodist Church (1213 Burrell Ave., Lewiston, ID 83501).
He is eager to be engaged and on the road again to 101.
Dennis W. Ohrtman
Lewiston
Trump, not media, misled
Larry Kirkland recently questioned whether the mainstream media was being totally truthful in reporting environmental activities. He gave, as an example, emissions from coal-fired power sites being overplayed by the news media. However, he didn’t take into account that coal- and oil-burning power plants emit mercury and other toxic pollutants, such as arsenic and nickel, that weaken people’s immune system and are linked to neurological disorders.
It is former President Donald Trump who has mostly misled and misguided us, not the news media. He replaced the Clean Power Plan, redefined the Endangered Species Act and weakened the disposal of toxic coal wastes often into our rivers and streams.
Four of the past five years, Trump has taken steps to increase emissions of heat-trapping greenhouse gasses — mainly carbon dioxide —that has helped warm the planet to dangerous levels. Fortunately, more natural gas and renewables are now replacing coal, favored by our former president. These contain about one-half the amount of carbon dioxide and are less expensive than coal.
Actually, the media should increase its coverage of environmental pollution since the public needs to be more aware of what is happening to our home.
Fred W. Rabe
Moscow
GOP bullies the people
This week, we heard the Idaho Legislature is considering passing new tougher regulations on how to put an initiative on the ballet, making it almost impossible to be done.
Initiatives placed before the voters directly to pass or not pass is what democracy is all about.
Now we hear the state GOP is trying to defund the state attorney general to limit his power. Why? Because Lawrence Wasden declined to sign off on a resolution concerning the national election, stating he should not interfere in other states’ election processes. We can understand his reasoning and agree.
Evidently the Idaho Republican lawmakers did not agree and don’t encourage independent reasoning.
We’ve been Republicans for many years. But what we see happening now is, frankly, scary.
It seems the Republican Party is going from representing the people of Idaho to overseeing the people.
The state GOP is acting like a bully: You do as we say or there will be consequences.
This is a dangerous road to travel. To the state GOP: Please rethink what you are doing. You’re telling your own party that an individual’s integrity and ethics are secondary to the party line.
Dwaine and Penny Hasenoehrl
Orofino
Dam views outdated
Anti-lower Snake River dam-removal folks repeatedly ignore components of Congressman Mike Simpson’s plan for a brighter future that would enhance salmon survival and mitigate losses of hydroelectricity and barge transportation of farm products. They come across as being anti-new green energy first, then fit their shallow narratives to that premise.
Simpson, from the get-go, sees electric rail transportation of farm products to markets and nuclear energy as a 24/7 source of electricity for electric trains and the general public, in addition to solar and wind power in which there are battery storage systems for down times, and ongoing research and development for new ways to store electricity from up times.
No one in their anti-dam-removal arguments includes carbon-free nuclear power, which presently supplies 20 percent of our nation’s electricity.
A recent anti-nuclear power Lewiston Tribune letter raised the phantom of nuclear power plant accidents at Three-Mile Island (1979), Chernobyl (1986) and Fukushima (2011).
If your image of nuclear power generation is large complexes with hourglass-shaped cooling towers, you can learn about what’s new at https://www.energy.gov/ne/nuclear-reactor-technologies/small-modular-nuclear-reactors.
Modern nuclear power plants offer safety and simplicity that weren’t available when the behemoths of the past were built.
The fact that Idaho County commissioners would say “salmon should not be a priority over people” is sad. Putting outdated ideas ahead of nature’s well-being is a choice in which nature eventually will cease to nourish us. For now, it’s as if the Snake River, speaking through salmon, is telling us: “Damn you for damming me.”
Steve Koehler
Grangeville