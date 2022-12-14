Tom Luna was probably looking out for Tom Luna when he broke with former President Donald Trump.
That doesn’t mean the former Idaho Republican Party chairman and two-term state superintendent of public instruction was wrong.
Indeed, he displayed no small amount of political courage.
In a column released last week, Luna became the first prominent Idaho Republican to argue it’s time for his party to move past the former one-term, twice-impeached president and find someone else to nominate in 2024.
He’s joining the small chorus of national Republicans who say Trump has become a political liability.
While crediting Trump as “one of the most successful one-term presidents in history,” Luna wrote he will instead “be remembered for his abrasive personality and character flaws. Sadly, he has only himself to blame.”
The numbers tell the story. As Trump took office in 2017:
l Republicans controlled a majority in the U.S House by more than 40 seats.
lThe GOP had a 51-49-seat majority in the U.S. Senate.
l Thirty-three of the state’s governors were in Republican hands.
l Of the 50 state legislatures, the GOP was in control in 32.
Then began the series of Trump defeats — the midterms in 2018 that handed the House to the Democrats, losing to Joe Biden as well as the loss of the Senate majority in 2020 and the latest midterms.
Here’s where the GOP stands today:
l It won control of the House, but just barely — with a majority of eight or possibly nine votes.
l For the first time since 1934, the party controlling the White House picked up seats in the Senate. The Democrats have a 51-49 majority.
l The GOP now counts only 24 governorships.
l The decline in the state legislatures has been just as dramatic. Democrats picked up control in Michigan, Minnesota and Vermont — and broke the GOP’s monopoly in Arizona and New Hampshire. As Nathaniel Rakich observed in the website fivethirtyeight, “For the first time in years, more Americans will live in a state fully controlled by Democrats than in one fully controlled by Republicans. ... Republicans, on the other hand, didn’t flip a single legislative chamber from blue to red.”
Summing it up, Luna lamented: “It was the worst midterm election for the party out of power in almost 100 years.
“All of this lays at the feet of Donald Trump and his hand-picked, flawed candidates. Trump was very effective at helping his candidates win primaries, but failed miserably at getting them wins in November.”
It’s not just bad candidates.
It’s also that the master of branding has tarnished his own, Luna says.
People remember the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol and hold Trump responsible.
“Regardless of your, or my, opinion of the events of Jan. 6, the images of the Capitol being overrun and desecrated are seared into people’s memory and most connect Trump, at least indirectly, with the attempt to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power,” Luna wrote.
Plus there’s the latest assault on the rule of law and the Constitution.
“Trump’s recent statement that Twitter’s attempt to influence the 2020 election was grounds for ‘the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those in the Constitution’ and we should throw out the 2020 election and declare him the ‘rightful winner’ should be more than enough evidence that it’s time for Trump to step aside,” Luna wrote.
Of course, little if any of this applies to Luna’s own state, where Trump remains the darling of the GOP base and a “red wave” emerges predictably every election cycle. Last month, the GOP even managed to pick up one of the few remaining Democratic seats in the state House of Representatives while easily holding on to every congressional and statewide office.
Meanwhile, Luna is a voice in the political wilderness. No prominent Idaho Republican has joined him. Not Gov. Brad Little, who lost Trump’s support to Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin in the Republican primary election. And not Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, whose dreams of a GOP majority and the prestigious committee chairmanships it promised to bring them vanished in the second week of November.
Not that Luna has anything to lose. The base deserted him at last summer’s state convention, electing election denier Dorothy Moon in his place.
Nonetheless, he seems to be speaking to a national audience where if Trump fever isn’t breaking it certainly isn’t raging, either. Being the first in the Gem State to break with Trump in 2022 may seem politically astute in 2023 if the party is rallying to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis or someone like him instead of an indicted, spent political force.
By then, those who are picking up the pieces of a battered Republican Party Trump has left behind may be eager to talk to the first chink in Trump’s political armor in a state where he’s supposed to rule supreme. — M.T.