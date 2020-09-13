Look past Trump’s rhetoric to his accomplishments

As I sit on the deck of our rental cabin enjoying the last vestiges of summer, I am reminded of my teen years growing up in northern Idaho. The air is crisp in the early morning and fall is just around the corner. The wind is whipping up little white caps on the lake. There are leaves starting to turn a brilliant red in the tops of the trees and, even though there are wild fires all around, I can only see blue sky and smell the pine scent from the trees. It’s my heaven.
Growing up in northern Idaho was special. The freedom I had was amazing. Of course, I didn’t realize it then, as there is no privacy in a small town, but everyone knew what everyone else was doing and wasn’t afraid to share it with your parents if they found it inappropriate.
The times when one travels from childhood to young adult are precarious. Some of us do it better than others. But, regardless, life seems like such a drama until we finally leave adolescence behind. Small towns with their “no nonsense” approach to life often have a special way of buffering kids through those times that are like no other. I’m thankful that my kids and I had the opportunity to enjoy the freedoms of youth in a small community, one that inspired creativity but encouraged civil responsibility. Those memories bring peace to my soul and a calm to my spirit, and yes, I think those were kinder and gentler times. I bet no one ever thought to call the ’70s that, but they were — compared to now.
We seem to be living in a real-life drama these days with chaos at every corner. It surrounds us everywhere we go. While COVID-19 has most definitely exacerbated the drama, we were well on our way to the circus we are now watching and there are days like these (as I ponder the clouds) when I can’t help but wonder how we got here.
Some of it is the apathetic condition of today’s voter. There is a complete lack of civil responsibility to vote or to be prepared to vote. The masses are spoon-fed by the media, Democrats and Republicans alike, as to what is going on in this world today. They seek no independent sources, nor do they do any research of their own.
As a conservative, I have and will vote for President Donald Trump. I’ve said many times that I am not a fan of the man and never will be. I blame Trump and his tweets and an out-of-control national media for the unrest in this country. But I know regardless of the disgust, this election is not about Trump. For conservatives who are alarmed at the unprofessional behavior he brings to the office of president, we have to look beyond behavior to the policy. Look to the conservative way of governance that we support. Trump has an administration that has accomplished a lot of things that needed doing — just because the media won’t tell you about it doesn’t mean it hasn’t happened. If you are an independent voter or a conservative, and contemplating voting Democrat, it’s time you make an effort to educate yourself on the accomplishments of the Trump administration before you do something foolish.
Four years of Joe Biden would mean 12 years of Democrats — eight years under Kamala Harris to follow Biden. How socialist do you think they could swing this country under that regime? Look what they did in eight years with Barack Obama. It is frightening to me to even consider. It isn’t going to bring the peace or civility you or I might be looking for. As long as there is no return to “normal,” we are going to continue to have bored youth looking for a cause, burning down the cities under the guise of Black Lives Matter. Calm won’t be coming under the Democrats. They have already said they want to shut everything back down. How many years could it be before COVID-19 is under control? We have to go back to living. Maybe not the same way, but smarter and safer. We can do this if we are willing to embrace it. If not, we are just going to see more and more civil unrest.
And as for those freedoms we enjoyed? I am not sure my grandchildren or yours will see them. They seem to be eroding overnight due to extreme measures that are only taking politics instead of reality into the equation. One can only hope that enough people start getting involved to make a difference, to stop the wild pendulum swing of government from one far side to the next so we can preserve a way of life that is quickly becoming just a memory.
Agidius represented Latah and Benewah counties in the Idaho House. She lives in Moscow.