Four Republican leaders in the Idaho House — Speaker Scott Bedke of Oakley, Majority Leader Mike Moyle of Star, Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks of Nampa and caucus Chairwoman Megan Blanksma of Hammett — just cast themselves as health care champions of their low-income constituents.
Well, not all low-income Idahoans.
Not even most.
For six straight years, their party blocked efforts to extend Medicaid coverage to people too poor to qualify for subsidized private health insurance offered by Idaho’s state-based exchange under Obamacare.
A year ago, Idaho voters took matters into their own hands. Their initiative extended Medicaid to adults earning up to 138 percent of the federal poverty rate — which works out to $17,237 for an individual.
But now Bedke, Moyle, Monks and Blanksma are shedding political tears over the fate of people earning between 100 percent and 138 percent of the federal poverty level. Those 15,000 were eligible for subsidized private health insurance under Obamacare. Now they’ll be transferred over to Medicaid.
How awful, these GOP leaders say.
“While supporters of the mandate may be rejoicing, what this does is automatically force people who were once happy with their insurance coverage through the exchange, off, and they automatically become ineligible to purchase that insurance on the exchange again,” they wrote in a recent essay. “Now, instead of participating in one of the most successful state health exchanges in the United States, Idahoans with quality insurance coverage are being shoved onto public assistance, with no real recourse.”
That guffawing you’re hearing is coming from health care experts.
They just happen to be better informed.
For instance, they’ll tell you even subsidized insurance has copayments and premiums that can burn up about 9 percent of a person’s income. For someone at 138 percent of poverty, that translates into more than $1,500 a year.
Medicaid has no copays and no premiums.
Those same health care experts will point out Medicaid also provides better coverage.
Here are a couple of examples: If someone needs a ride to see his doctor, Medicaid will provide transportation. Likewise, Medicaid does not cap how many times a patient can utilize a mental health counselor or psychiatrist.
“The Legislature attempted to address this problem last session,” say these legislative leaders. “It required the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to request a waiver to allow Idahoans to keep their private insurance if they choose to, even if it was determined that they were eligible under Medicaid expansion. But, that waiver hasn’t been approved. Our hearts go out to these people.”
How could the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services say no to such a generous offer?
Because subsidizing private insurance with limited coverage is more expensive to taxpayers than merely providing people with more expansive Medicaid.
“The Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of the Treasury ... believe that, even if the application were revised to include the correct elements, Idaho’s application would not be approvable because it could not demonstrate compliance with statutory guardrails, in particular, the deficit neutrality guardrail,” wrote Randy Pate, deputy administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
How much more?
Based on testimony delivered to the Legislature’s budget committee last spring, it could be as much as $42.5 million.
Why? Private insurance spends more money on administration — and it reimburses health care providers at a higher rate — than Medicaid.
Which leads to their next point.
Since Medicaid pays providers less money, those health care professionals are going to shut off access to some of these 15,000 people.
“Doctors and providers get to choose if they want to accept Medicaid or not, and they can even limit the number of Medicaid patients they treat and the scheduled time they have to treat them,” the House Republicans wrote.
That’s true.
But Medicaid is not unique in that respect.
You can have private insurance and not get the health care provider you want. Just ask the 15,000 customers of Regence BlueShield who are caught in the middle of their carrier’s dispute with St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. If those two don’t reach a compromise by Jan. 15, those 15,000 people will go out of network.
Of course, where was all of this legislative concern for the plight of low-income Idahoans when former Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter pushed lawmakers to authorize the state-based health insurance exchange six years ago.
Bedke voted yes.
But both Moyle and Monks voted no. Blanksma had not yet been elected to the Legislature.
So why would these lawmakers who express such solidarity with struggling Idahoans advocate health insurance that costs more and provides less — and stick the taxpayer with the bill?
Do they not know any better?
Or did they think nobody would notice? — M.T.