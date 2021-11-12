Lewiston, ID (83501)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.