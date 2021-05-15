It’s fairly apparent who Idaho Gov. Brad Little talked to before he cut off federally enhanced unemployment benefits on Wednesday.
Isn’t it rather obvious who the governor did not consult?
Little will stop Idaho’s unemployed from collecting the extra $300 a week federal benefit beginning June 19 — about 11 weeks early.
Also ending will be Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which helped those who typically don’t qualify — such as the self-employed.
And the extension of benefits beyond the state program — typically about 26 weeks — also will be stopped.
That’s on top of the decision last month to reinstate a rule requiring people on unemployment to actively seek work.
“Employers are telling me one of the big reasons they cannot recruit and retain some workers is because those employees are receiving more on unemployment than they would while working,” Little said. “My decision is based on a fundamental conservative principle — we do not want people on unemployment. We want people working. A strong economy cannot exist without workers returning to work.”
So what would one of those lazy butts tell the governor?
Let’s call him Joe: “Even the most lucrative unemployment check breaks down to around $18.70 an hour — and that’s for someone who was at the top of the income scale. On average, it’s about $15 an hour. But even the minimum benefit comes closer to $10 an hour.
“That’s still better than Idaho’s minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.
“It’s been stuck there since 2009. Had it even been adjusted for inflation, it would be more than $9 an hour.
“Why would I rush out to work for that? Obviously, Idaho’s wage scale is out of balance. Not only has the Legislature turned a blind eye to that, it stepped in five years ago to preempt any community from increasing its own minimum wage.
“The fact that unemployment pays more than working was an opportunity to recalibrate the minimum wage. Why is the state so fixated on helping business while it refuses to invest in its workers?”
Suppose the governor called a working mom who’s been idled since the pandemic shuttered much of the service sector last year.
Let’s call her Sue: “We were hardest hit by the pandemic. Even before our jobs disappeared, much of Idaho already was in a child care desert. It got worse when rising costs, staff shortages and faltering attendance drove approximately 200 Idaho child care facilities into closure since September.
“They’re caught in a squeeze. Pay their staffs more money and they’ll drive the cost of child care beyond the reach of many Idaho families.
“How am I supposed to work for Idaho’s low wages and pay for child care — if I can find it?
“It’s not as if the state is doing anything to help me. Idaho remains among a handful of states that invests nothing in quality child care while some of its legislators openly express nothing but contempt for those of us who work outside the home.”
And for the sake of argument, imagine the governor checked in with a health care provider.
Let’s call him Dr. Welby: “Idaho is less than halfway toward achieving the 70 percent to 85 percent adult vaccination rate required for herd immunity against COVID-19.
“Antibody immunity from previous infection is waning earlier than expected.
“The dominant strain in Idaho, known as B.1.1.7, is more contagious and more virulent.
“So an unvaccinated person has a reasonable fear of getting sick by returning to work.
“Before you force someone who either cannot tolerate a vaccination — or for medical reasons will not benefit from it— to risk getting sick at work, how about taking more drastic steps than simply using public service announcements to urge people to get the shot? You can talk to the anti-vaxxers until you’re blue in the face, but what about the wait-and-see crowd?
“How about expanding accessibility through mobile vaccination centers or even taking vaccines out to work places?”
Maybe the governor talked to Joe, Sue and Dr. Welby.
But it sure doesn’t sound like it. — M.T.