CCHEERS ... to Winter Spirit Committee leader Jon Copeland, mastermind Larry Kopczynski and the dozens of volunteers whose handiwork at Lewiston’s Locomotive Park is bringing a holiday boost to all of us when it’s most needed.
It’s brighter. It’s more colorful. There’s more variety.
Among the newest features are balloon art as well as cascading and twinkling lights that adorn trees and arches.
If each of the 10,000 strands averages 25 bulbs, then you’ve bested Clark Griswold by an order of magnitude.
Getting Locomotive Park ready for illumination just before Thanksgiving took seven weeks of work. For that, you can thank Copeland, Kopczynski, a core group of 10 to 12 people plus a crew of volunteers — as many as 50 on some weekends.
A tradition 26 years in the making, Winter Spirit is one of the few holiday events to elude the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you need a diversion some frosty winter twilight, there’s nothing like walking under a spectacular canopy of blazing hues and tints.
Ty Atwood of Lewiston summed it up when he spoke to the Lewiston Tribune’s Kerri Sandaine: “The virus has kind of sucked the holiday spirit out of everyone. Luckily we have the lights. We were afraid this was going to be canceled, too.”
DJEERS ... to Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin.
Her signature was noticeably absent from a group of Idaho Republican leaders who last week condemned those who vandalized the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial with swastikas as well as protesters who sought to intimidate Central District Health board members by demonstrating outside their homes. In one case, two children were alone in the house.
McGeachin’s reason?
She was too busy trying to steal an election.
Autocracy hardly distinguishes her among Idaho’s GOP elite. Last week, the state’s two members of Congress, Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, as well as Gov. Brad Little signed on to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s attempt to invalidate the legitimate election results in four battleground states, thereby giving President Donald Trump another term in spite of losing to Joe Biden by more than 7 million votes.
A unanimous U.S. Supreme Court dismissed the lawsuit on Friday.
But somehow between the Dec. 8 protests and vandalism and the Dec. 10 legal filings, Fulcher, Simpson and Little — as well as Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo and GOP Chairman Tom Luna — found a few minutes to sign an unambiguous statement of condemnation.
They have real full-time jobs. What was Idaho’s part-time lieutenant governor’s hang-up? Waiting for permission from her acolytes among the Real 3 Percenters of Idaho or the John Birch Society?
And while she eventually criticized the attack on the Anne Frank memorial, McGeachin engaged in a few rounds of whataboutism when it came to protesters camping outside somebody’s home: It happened to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, she said. Blame the media for disclosing addresses of businesses — including her own, she said. Whatever happened, she didn’t see it, hear it or know about it.
Sgt. Schultz, you’ve got nothing on her.
CCHEERS ... to Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.
When Idaho House and Senate GOP leadership applied the screws last week, Wasden stuck by the law and declined to join Paxton’s lawsuit.
Wasden argued no state had the right to challenge how another decides to conduct its elections — the very essence of the states’ rights mantra the GOP has been espousing for decades.
But he stood relatively alone.
Seventeen attorneys general in states Trump carried went along with Paxton’s dubious legal handiwork.
As former Environmental Protection Agency Administrator and New Jersey Republican Gov. Christine Todd Whitman noted this week, only four AGs from Trump states remained.
Along with Wasden, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald and Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill refused to join.
Wrote Whitman: “We should applaud these brave attorneys general who, despite significant pressure, stood up for democracy while their Republican Party attempted to disenfranchise millions of citizens.”
DJEERS ...to Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley.
Could he have been any more dismissive to Idaho’s disabled community?
Last week, the Idaho Council on Developmental Disabilities and 30 groups asked state leaders to adopt health and safety precautions during the upcoming legislative session.
They’re worried about guns — many of the protesters who disrupted last summer’s special session were armed.
They’re concerned about COVID-19 spreading in a Legislature without mask mandates or social distancing rules.
Bedke won’t postpone the session until later in the year and he refuses to make “demands on people’s behavior.”
So,when lawmakers start hacking away at Medicaid programs, try to repeal Medicaid expansion or address how low wages have created a dearth of direct care workers, disabled Idahoans face a dilemma: They can gamble with their lives in order to testify, hope that some committee chairman will tolerate their involvement remotely — or stay home.
Said Bedke: “If that’s not enough, I guess they can take their issues to the court and make their case.”
U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill, are you listening?
DJEERS ... to former Idaho Treasurer Ron Crane.
Panhandling for the cash-strapped, government-subsidized Idaho Freedom Foundation, he self-righteously declared:
“... It’s people like you and me — who meet payrolls, balance our budgets and respect our neighbors — who will save our state.”.
Isn’t this the same Ron Crane who lavishly laid out cash to squire himself and others in stretch limousines during his junkets to Manhattan on official business?
He’s joking, right? — M.T.