Sen. Dan “Don’t piss him off” Foreman, R-Moscow, just revealed how little he knows about some of the people he serves in Boise.
Specifically, those would be the people from Lewiston.
Foreman wants to repeal the one legal impediment standing in the way of the next group of heavily armed activists who want to invade and occupy the streets of Lewiston the way Defend Lewiston and Liberate Idaho did on D-Day 2020.
In response to a Black Lives Matter protest at Kiwanis Park on June 6, these armed individuals took it upon themselves to mass downtown. How many were unaware they could not use their weapons in response to property crimes? Were any formally schooled in law enforcement?
In any event, Foreman apparently forgot:
l Main Street businessman Ed King. At the time, he said: “If the well-intended people were downtown standing in front of businesses without brandishing their weapons, it would have had the same impact. Saturday is usually my best day for business, but not this last Saturday. Basically, this event ran off any customers I might have had. If these well-intended do-gooders really wanted to help, they would have come in and bought something.”
l Kason Seward of Lewiston, who witnessed the armed group getting hostile to downtown business owners and residents. Seward reported hearing racial slurs. He said one of these armed civilians unilaterally assumed the authority to demand a downtown resident’s identification papers.
l Ryan Carter of Lewiston. After attending the Black Lives Matter rally, he found the atmosphere downtown less inclusive.
“All sense of peace left as I left the rally and headed downtown,” Carter said.
l Former Lewiston City Councilor and 2nd District Court Judge John Bradbury, who said: “I think Black Lives Matter will look very good. I think Liberate Idaho should be ashamed of what it did.”
Then-Lewiston Police Chief Budd Hurd said he “had no choice but to allow these people to occupy downtown. ... I had no reason not to.”
Things changed about two months later.
After similar events in Sandpoint and Coeur d’Alene that summer, Mary B. McCord of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection at Georgetown University Law Center pointed out this provision of Idaho law:
“No body of men, other than the regularly organized national guard, the unorganized militia when called into service of the state, or of the United States, and except such as are regularly recognized and provided for by the laws of the state of Idaho and of the United States, shall associate themselves together as a military company or organization, or parade in public with firearms in any city or town of this state.”
This measure was a response to the late 1920s when the Ku Klux Klan was on the resurgence, the economy was headed toward depression and the civil population was armed.
Since then, similar provisions allowed McCord’s organization to successfully sue the people responsible for the deadly “Unite the Right” white supremacist riot at Charlottesville, Va. With that law in hand, nine people who endured physical or emotional suffering during that rally sued 17 white nationalists and collected $26 million in damages.
When this came up last year, the Idaho National Guard found itself repudiating its own claim that the law conflicted with First Amendment free speech and Second Amendment gun ownership rights. After the House went ahead and passed it anyway, the bill got bottled up in the more rational Senate.
Not that Foreman seems to know or even care about any of that.
“Is it your understanding that by repealing this statute, it would allow an armed militia to parade through the streets of Sandpoint, it would allow the Aryan Nations, with firearms, to parade in Coeur d’Alene?” asked Sen. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello.
In a word, yes.
“It would allow all Americans to do so, and they are Americans, and as much as I disagree with their ideologies, I’ll support all day their right to exercise their constitutional right,” Foreman said.
Here’s an idea: Before he goes any further, Foreman ought to reach out to some of his constituents in Lewiston.
They know something he doesn’t. — M.T.