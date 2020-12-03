The Lewiston City Council — or at least four councilors who voted for it — endured a lot of grief to pass a face mask ordinance.
But if you think they laid down a draconian law, think again. Something with real teeth would look more like Boise Mayor Lauren McLean’s model:
l Put the onus on businesses to enforce the mandate. As the Idaho Statesman reported, those firms that present “a clear and immediate threat” can lose their city licenses for at least 10 days. If they do it again, it could lead to a 20-day license suspension. By the third offense, that business could be closed for a year.
That’s vital. In Monday’s New York Times, Donald G. McNeil Jr. cited Robert Klitzman, a psychiatrist and bioethicist at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, who maintains punishing owners of buildings that ignore restrictions brings compliance far more effectively than singling out individuals.
l Empower individuals to file complaints when they see businesses violating the mandate.
l Make the penalties stiff. Violation is a misdemeanor, carrying fines up to $1,000 and six months in jail.
Lewiston’s ordinance has virtually none of that.
There’s no provision to hold businesses to account.
Rather than a misdemeanor, violation of Lewiston’s ordinance is more like a traffic ticket, with fines escalating from $50 on the first offense to $350 on the fourth offense and thereafter.
It’s so loaded down with exemptions — including those with a “medical condition, mental health condition or disability” — that it requires a full page to detail all of them.
And the entire mandate sunsets on Jan. 25. Since the contagion will be ongoing, that foreshadows more protests and political vacillation.
If that’s not thin enough for you, consider Lewiston Police Chief Budd Hurd’s attitude.
His reluctance to enforce the measure bordered on antipathy even before the councilors voted.
He’s worried that courtrooms closed down because of the COVID-19 pandemic won’t have time to deal with face mask tickets.
Hurd asks why his officers should be placed at risk of confronting people who are vehemently opposed to donning a mask. In the course of expressing their adamant refusal to wear a mask, they could spray his officers with the virus.
Even when they get a complaint about non-compliance, cops will have other issues on their plate, Hurd said.
It’s one thing for a police chief to level with his superiors.
“I think that’s his job,” City Manager Alan Nygaard said. “As with any issue, he is the expert in terms of law enforcement and he needs to be able to inform the council of his opinion. They have to make a decision, so being silent on something isn’t allowing them to make an informed decision.”
But after the council acts, isn’t the duty of an appointed law enforcement official to salute smartly? If there are means to ease the enforcement of the ordinance, such as more personal protective equipment for officers, let’s hear it. As far as the courts, infractions are a matter for a judge, not a jury. If the equivalent of a traffic ticket can clog the courts, let’s hear from the judiciary.
Meanwhile, you want to hear the city’s law enforcement stand up for the premise behind the law, pledge to enforce it and take appropriate action, including issuing citations, when warranted.
The impression Hurd is giving falls short.
He’s focused on the ordinance’s exemptions.
“If they suggest they have a medical issue that prevents them from wearing it, that’s the end of the story,” Hurd told the Lewiston Tribune’s Joel Mills.
If some of these cases aren’t occasionally referred to a judge to sort things out, then you have the cops declaring an ordinance unenforceable. When police make that decision, it’s a slippery slope. What’s next?.
All of which suggests those who tried to browbeat the council into rejecting this face mask mandate have little to fear.
But for those who believe persuading more people to wear a facial covering is the best tool available toward containing this dreaded virus, things could be much better. — M.T.