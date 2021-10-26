Trillhaase used McGeachin attack to divert from Tribune’s fake news

I find it laughable that Marty Trillhaase chooses to distract Lewiston voters with his attacks against Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin.
McGeachin is a true defender of citizens who have been ignored and walked on by our current Idaho governor, Senate and attorney general.
I have come to know — and fully support — McGeachin during this past year and a half of “COVID-19 control” that is destroying the individual liberties of Idahoans and thereby hurting our economy.
Why instead doesn’t Trillhaase tell of the corruption in Lewiston City Hall that has ties right back to the paper he works for?
Talk about an inconvenient truth.
I suppose the Lewiston Tribune’s $1,000 donation to KEEPLewiston is the reason the newspaper is negligent in reporting any in-depth facts about an elections integrity scandal of the highest level, which they have funded.
It looks like a serious conflict of interest for Nathan Alford, the Tribune’s editor and publisher. If fully revealed, it might detract from the “transparency” and “unbiased news” mantra that keeps being spewed from the Tribune.
Sorry, Nathan and company, the citizens of Lewiston are onto you.
You’re doing the same thing to great people such as McGeachin and Rep. Priscilla Giddings that you did to our terrific President Donald Trump.
He was right to call out the media for being “fake news.” I concur.
It is for that reason there is serious talk about starting a new truthful newspaper in Lewiston. People want the truth, not the shaken-up, turned-on-its-head version that keeps getting churned out by your daily — sorry, not daily, anymore.
How many days will you have to cut your paper down to before you’ll wake up?
The Tribune’s lack of coverage of the elections tampering that is currently under investigation in City Hall right now is pathetic. Here are some details your readers may be interested in: City Clerk Kari Ravencroft was caught illegally producing campaign materials for the political opposition group KEEPLewiston. Indisputable evidence has been made public and she has admitted to violations. On top of that, we also have reports that supervisors in the city have been coercing the very employees who work for them to donate to the KEEPLewiston PAC (political action committee).
Here’s what we know about the players:
l There is Alan Nygaard, who has the most to lose in this election, since his nearly quarter-million-dollar-a-year job would be gone should Prop. 1 get a “no” vote.
l Sitting Councilor John Pernsteiner is the founder and chair of the opposition group KEEPLewiston that doesn’t want Lewiston to have a strong mayor. He is one of five sitting city councilors who have donated finances to KEEPLewiston that is at the heart of this corruption. Pernsteiner is also a vocal supporter of Nygaard.
We are told by Pernsteiner that this was an isolated event and neither he, nor Nygaard, or anyone else in leadership knew that Ravencroft, the city’s election official, was illegally producing campaign materials for him. In her rather weak attempt at a public apology, Ravencroft never denied that others knew what she was doing; only that she wasn’t asked to do it. This is an important distinction that needs thorough investigation.
I have to ask: Does that even seem possible with what we do know? What did Nygaard know? What else is being covered up? This stinks to high heaven.
City Clerk Ravencroft is executive assistant to Nygaard, the city manager. She also has election duties under Idaho state code and is appointed by the city manager to be city clerk, creating a direct conflict of interest. She is responsible for knowing and upholding election law for the city of Lewiston. Of all the people in City Hall, Ravencroft knows what the law is and willingly violated it.
Is City Hall leadership rotten to the core? It appears the Ravencroft incident is likely just the tip of an underlying corrupt iceberg. Your tax dollars and resources are being used to fight the very proposition that the voters of Lewiston successfully petitioned to get on the ballot. This is election tampering being done by the very ones who are supposed to protect elections.
Nygaard, Ravencroft and any city supervisor who pressured employees into donating to KEEPLewiston should be on leave and barred from communication with any city employees until an independent investigation is complete.
Pernsteiner has made the cornerstone of his opposition to having an elected strong mayor that it would be more susceptible to corruption. The irony of this is not lost on me nor the vast majority of Lewiston’s voters.
I formally call on Persteiner to resign his seat immediately since this current corruption has all tentacles leading back to his political action committee, KEEPLewiston, and Nygaard’s office.
Wouldn’t it be nice for a change if the Tribune would pursue real corruption in Lewiston rather than fake news in Boise?
Help me clean up the corruption that once again has been exposed in Lewiston’s current leadership. The best way to do that is to vote Wilson Boots for mayor and no on Proposition 1.
I will work for you, Lewiston, not for a selfish group that continues to try to deceive the public.
Boots is a proponent of a strong mayor system and a candidate for Lewiston mayor.