He’s back
After a three-week silence, Danny “Yack-yack” Radakovich engaged his blather generator and attacked Roy Dotson, who dared to rejoice at Yack-yack’s absence. After flogging Dotson with 240 words of black noise, he capped his tirade by stating that President Donald Trump “… can’t hold a candle to Jesus Christ.”
Gaaaaag.
In a fitting irony, Yack-yack’s letter appears on the same page with Judy Skabo’s remark about Danny Boy insulting her intelligence.
The public is on to you, Yack-yack.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
Some may get less
When Idaho voters voted for Medicaid expansion, we voted for it because we thought it would be in addition to the inadequate health care provided to low-income people. It would fill some gaps and help more people.
However, after speaking with many colleagues, it is beginning to sound as if Medicaid will become an “instead of” option and will actually decrease the services to some, especially those who now have Medicare and Medicaid, which helps them receive both health care services and medications.
The mistaken belief that Medicare or Medicaid pays and provides for everything has to be cleared up. Often, neither will pay for vision or dental care, and neither guarantees nor always provides for payment for medications.
If people, especially those in great need of mental health care, are dropped from Medicaid because they have Medicare, too, and don’t get their medications, havoc is likely to ensue. Without meds, they can’t even choose not to create havoc; their mental illnesses will simply remove that as an option for them.
A lot is changing at the state level with regard to behavioral health services in 2020. Some who need more help may end up getting less.
I am personally and professionally concerned that we are all busy discussing Medicaid restrictions and not truly understanding the real picture our state has in mind with regard to Medicaid expansion, especially with regard to mental health services.
Is it really “in addition to,” or a way to exclude more?
Charlotte Ash
Director, Snake River Community Clinic
Lewiston