On Feb. 15, 2018, one day after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, eight talented, educated, committed-to-action young people challenged their elected officials’ irresponsible lack of action.
Author of “Parkland” and “Columbine,” Dave Cullen writes about the courageous resolve of Jaclyn Corin, David Hogg, Emma Gongalez and other students whose reaction to the murders of 17 of their teachers and classmates was the movement “#Never Again” in striking contrast to the words “thoughts and prayers.”
Three days later at the student-organized rally in Fort Lauderdale, Gongalez said, “If you actively do nothing, people continually end up dead. To every politician who is taking donations from the NRA, shame on you. The people in the government who were voted into power are lying to us. And us kids seem to be the only ones who notice and are prepared to call B.S. ...”
One month after the Fort Lauderdale rally, the “March for Our Lives” took place in Washington, D.C., and around the world. Organized by students for the purpose of ending gun violence, the combined rallies across the U.S. totaled more than 2 million, making the “March for Our Lives” rallies one of the biggest in U.S. history. ...
Our focus has become armed schools, armed teachers, shooter drills and bulletproof backpacks, resulting in anxious students, teachers and parents. To reverse this and help return to schools as places to learn, I say: Ban assault weapons and large capacity magazines, do background checks and enact red flag laws. ...
Jim Hood
Lewiston
Figured it out
Mr. O., I am now sure I know who you are.
I just finished rereading and organizing the half-dozen-plus letters that have been sent my way the past year, all commenting on articles submitted by me to the Lewiston Tribune.
Interesting letters, but anonymous. Just from “O.” But all were well-written.
Some were short, such as the one that said: “You should subscribe to your local paper,” after you read my “Goodbye” letter to the Tribune some months ago.
Well, I still do get the Cottonwood Chronicle and the Grangeville Free Press, and I am thinking of starting the Tribune again.
Anyway, I have enjoyed your snail mail letters, some a bit critical, but still very civil — and informative by the way.
They were appreciated.
Others were quite complimentary and suggest we think alike most of the time.
(About three or four Tribune letter writers do note and let all readers know it in crazy ways, such as the man who said some time ago: “I still believe in the tooth fairy and the Easter Bunny.”
(How did he know?) Ha.
Anyway, your initials, I am sure, are K.O.T.
Give me a ring if I am correct or write me another letter. I have been trying to get in touch with you.
Jake Wren
Cottonwood
Port’s ad misleading
In its Sept. 2 ad in the Lewiston Tribune, the Port of Lewiston aimed to mislead you.
The port implied Pacific Ocean estuary habitat degradations and time spent in declining ocean conditions are to blame for most chinook salmon losses. The port did (finally) acknowledge that “less than 1 percent” of Columbia-Snake Basin juvenile chinook salmon return from the ocean as adults.
The port didn’t tell you that, according to Northwest Power and Conservation Council, of the millions of juvenile salmon migrating downriver through eight lower Snake and Columbia dams and reservoirs, only an estimated 16.8 percent survive.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries estimates only 28 percent survive. In other words, merely 16.8 percent to 28 percent of juvenile salmon emerge alive from the westernmost dam’s tailrace.
Further, research shows that from Bonneville Dam’s tailrace to the ocean, cumulative stresses — caused by the eight-dam migratory gauntlet — result in additional salmon deaths at a loss rate of 34 percent to 76 percent.
In total, the above losses (Lewiston-to-ocean) leave the juvenile salmon survival rate at only 3.4 percent to 9 percent.
NOAA estimates a range of 4 percent to 11 percent. ...
Were the port’s ad forthright, it would point to the true problem: that only 3.4 percent to 11 percent of juvenile salmon ever manage to reach the ocean — due to the dams. ...
The dams and reservoirs, not estuary or ocean conditions, are the primary reason less than 1 percent of Columbia-Snake Basin juvenile chinook return. ...
Borg Hendrickson
Moscow