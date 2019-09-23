Amend the amendment?
Since the Second Amendment to the U. S. Constitution is constantly in the news, I thought it would be helpful to submit to the Lewiston Tribune readers the full text of the amendment — all 27 words:
“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
So what’s up with the linkage between “A well regulated Militia,” “security of a free State,” and “the right of the people?”
Does “keep and bear” mean the same thing as “buy, own, carry and, eventually, sell and trade?”
These are a couple of questions that come to my mind when I read the Second Amendment.
If we the people wish to grant ourselves the right “to manufacture, sell, purchase and carry in the public space all firearms,” then we should amend the Constitution to accurately reflect this wish?
Otherwise, we can let this issue continue to roil the political waters, feed the flames of the culture wars and leave behind a body count that is apparently not yet high enough to shock us to our senses.
Tymothy Park
Moscow
More about wolves
One last comment on Rick Rogers’ wolf column.
I am very hard-nosed in the belief that wildlife biologists are obligated to conserve, restore and manage the wildlife resource. But an academic’s view must be tempered by the practicing wildlife biologist, who must accommodate highly divergent attitudes about wildlife, especially predators.
It is well known that killing one or a few individuals out of a wolf pack is less likely to reduce depredations than when the whole pack is taken out.
Killing livestock is a learned behavior for wolves and if the killer can be removed, usually a dominant male, then depredations may be lessened.
Wildlife agencies dealing with public reactions to wolf management include partial pack removal as part of that effort. The policy is pretty much routine in the Western states.
Public harvest is less likely to be focused on depredating packs and is less effective than professional culling directed at offending packs.
Currently in Alaska, when predator reductions show increases in moose and/or caribou, reductions continue. But when they don’t, they stop.
A colleague with extensive international experience with wolf ecology and management had a succinct view of Will Graves book “Wolves in Russia.”
He called it “trash”.
Jim Peek
Moscow
Starting a war
In November of 2016, a business expert predicted President-elect Donald Trump would start a war with Iran in order to close the Straits of Hormuz and increase the value of oil.
Six oil tankers were attacked this summer and now a Saudi oil refinery has been hit. Oil prices jumped with each incident.
Saudi Arabia blames the attacks on Iran. They have hated Iran for hundreds of years. Trump wants to help his friend, the murderous dictator and Saudi prince, Mohammed bin Salman.
Has Trump forgotten the 9/11 terrorist attacks were partially funded and conducted by Saudis? Fifteen of the 9/11 hijackers were Saudis. A lawsuit against Saudi Arabia is pending.
Some answers are needed before we go to war to protect Saudi Arabia. Why should we help a country that bankrolls al-Qaida, the Taliban and other Islamic extremists? Exactly who is attacking Saudi oil interests?
Could America be responsible for the attacks? Would Trump do something that dastardly to start a war?
Our government faked naval battles to expand the Vietnam War. Just look up the Gulf of Tonkin incident. It also used fake intelligence about weapons of mass destruction to justify the Iraq War. See the “Butler review of Iraqi WMDs.”
Who is causing trouble in the Middle East? It could be Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Yemen or even our own government, which has a history of using fake news to rationalize war.
After all, the United Nations labeled Trump “the world’s worst perpetrator of fake news.”
Paul Oman
Clarkston