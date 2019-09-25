Grateful for response
I would like to express my gratitude to all the people who were there helping at the scene when my son, Mike, accidentally drowned in the Snake River near Asotin on Sept. 13.
I am truly grateful for the prompt response from all the first responders: Asotin County sheriff and deputies, fire and rescue, as well as the local sportsmen who offered their boats and assistance to rescue my son.
I witnessed their kind and efficient attempt to rescue Mike and appreciate all your efforts.
I also want to thank Galen Dail who was the man who swam out in the middle of the river to assist and recover my son. In spite of all of your best efforts and the efforts of the Tri-State Memorial Hospital doctors and staff, it was too late to save him.
You all have my deepest respect and admiration for the good work you do for this community. I feel very fortunate to live in such a caring community.
M. Joann Tildon
Clarkston
Trail ruling unreasonable
On Sept. 16, the local Army Corps of Engineers posted signs specifically banning the use of e-bikes on the corps’ managed trails. In conversations with the local manager and with regional staff in Walla Walla, I have been told that the trails have always been off-limits to motorized vehicles of any kind. However, I have been riding an e-bike on the local trails for the past two years, with no hint of enforcement.
Various individuals have stated safety and compatible use are points used to support this policy. Given that bicycles are a sanctioned use of the corps’ trails, the reticence to allow e-bikes is nonsensical. The e-bike is a quiet conveyance that, when operated within the posted speed limit, interacts with other users as safely as a standard bicycle.
My personal e-bike must be pedaled or no boost is supplied. It is governed so that no boost is provided at speeds in excess of 20 mph. It is smaller than my standard bike. It has better brakes and the upright position affords good visibility of other trail users.
The e-bike also provides a means for an elderly cardiac patient to exercise within the constraints imposed by this condition.
Yet, the corps has drawn a line in the sand. ...
E-bike riders continue to pay taxes that support the maintenance of corps trails, but have been banned from access to these trails, not because they are an incompatible use, but because of an arbitrary and completely unreasonable exclusion. ...
William R. Wykoff
Clarkston