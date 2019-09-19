Trump is great
A little more than 12 years ago Barack Obama became president, bringing in socialism and his health care program.
Because of that, my health insurance company just closed their doors.
Being a lawyer in Chicago, Obama formed or created the Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now (ACORN), which is now a bunch of thugs.
Now we have a great president, Donald Trump. From day one, Democrats and the news media has trashed and back-stabbed President Trump.
For the past three years, he has accomplished more than any other president.
I have been reading the Lewiston Tribune for years and observed cartoonist Mike Luckovich hammering Trump about Russian collusion constantly. Curious, I went to the Spokane FBI office and questioned them about Luckovich’s activities, where they were to stand on Obama’s administration and on Hillary Clinton’s emails. ...
Howard Miller
Asotin
AOC and RFO
Delicious. The Democrat darling, Robert Francis O’Rourke, exposed the real hidden agenda of Democrats against the Second Amendment — at virtually the same time that President Donald Trump warned of just such a thing at his own rally.
The cat’s out of the bag. The Band-aid is ripped off. The lid’s blown off. The mask’s torn off.
What to do? What to do?
Look forward to lots of fancy footwork as the Democrats distance themselves from their rebel. Perhaps he and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have formed a new Democratic group of rebellious, intransigent and uninformed politicians.
AOC and RFO: It as a ring to it.
Frances Rotter
Grangeville
Drug rehab rarely works
Regarding the current drug epidemic, I was involved for a number of years with the most extensive, intensive and expensive drug treatment program on the planet as a Narcotic Addict Evaluation Authority parole agent and assigned to supervise addicts released from the California Rehabilitation Center.
The CRC had an annual budget of approximately $120 million and was, and is, in my view, a miserable failure, as are most drug treatment programs.
If you measure success by the number of people in a given program who are no longer addicted and remain so, the CRC had a 75 percent recidivism rate, as reported by the administration. However, in my experience, the recidivism rate was closer to 97 percent.
Addicts are who they are as a result of their own actions. While there are some who became addicted by legally prescribed drugs, it is unusual for them to engage in criminal activity. The typical addict who ends up in the criminal justice system engages in criminality as a matter of routine. It is part of the lifestyle; shoplifting, burglary, theft and sales of drugs are the common crimes addicts engage in to support their addiction. They will do almost anything to supply their habit, victimizing family and friends.
Currently, I believe we do not have any drug treatment programs that are effective; we simply do not know what to do.
As a final thought, having supervised hundreds of addicts, I found the vast majority started their addiction by using marijuana. ...
Jerry Strahan
Lewiston