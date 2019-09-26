Hats off
A sincere thank you to Western Construction, CR Concrete and their amazing employees for the revamped interchange at the bottom of 21st Street.
Also, hats off to the courteous and considerate travelers patiently waiting in line to cross the Memorial Bridge. However, to the rude, ignorant morons who fly by the waiting cars and crowd in, expecting to be allowed to enter and pass ahead: May the fleas of a thousand camels infest your arm pits.
Linda Schatz
Lewiston
What gives?
The University of Idaho upsets a rival and the game is played below the fold of the newspaper, but Washington State University’s loss is the big picture?
Idaho proud.
Rick Lasater
Orofino
Good for young folks
It’s great to see all those young folks out, trying to draw attention to the concern about a warming planet.
I, too, recall seeing snow capped mountains and snow filled valleys —and the northern lights — on some of my annual summer backpacking trips to Little Lost Lake with Dad and brothers.
But that was back in the days of the imminent ice age.
Anyway, back to the young folks: They are trying to make people aware of an issue they care about. Kudos for their efforts. I am sure they are doing more than just calling out the big companies because we all know big companies are actually made up of lots of little people and are designed to meet the needs and wants of the people.
Some ways I am certain those young people are dealing with it personally:
l No cellphones, DVD players, computers, gaming consoles, etc., as they eat up many of those 90 elements we make things out of and produce with so much damage to the environment and killing of people — tantalum, copper, gold, silver, lithium, cobalt, yttrium, terbium, dysprosium, etc. It is estimated the European Union alone discards or replaces 10 million of those cellphones per month.
l Asking the schools to not use those items, even as a free gift.
l Walking, not riding bikes, driving cars or taking public transportation. Five miles of walking should get you most places.
l Not wasting resources on a college education without a serious plan.
l Not buying water.
Ginny Fischer
Nezperce