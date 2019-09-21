Not your dad’s Democrats
Democrats are the Trojan horse to America.
For those of you who don’t remember or are not old enough to know, August of 1968 was the height of the Vietnam War. The Tet Offensive was going on in Vietnam. And another just as deadly, if not more, offensive was going on at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. It was financed by the Soviet Union. The convention turned into a bloodbath. And on that day, the Communist Party took over the Democratic Party.
A year later, the American Communist Party announced it was no longer going to run anyone for president because the Democratic Party had adapted all their planks.
Nearly a decade earlier, Nikita Khrushchev came to the United Nations, beat on the table with his shoe and said, “I’ll bury your grandchildren and never fire a shot.”
He said that because he knew he had control of one of our major parties, the Democratic Party, and he was going to defeat us from within.
Fast forward to 2019, they have taken God and the Pledge of Allegiance out of our schools. They teach the young that this country was always evil. They want to disarm the country the same way Adolf Hitler disarmed Germany.
After working in the school system for the past 41 years, they are coming out in the open and calling themselves socialists.
To all Democrats, I ask you: Check this out for yourselves before you vote. This is not your father’s Democratic Party.
Frank Ehrmantraut
Lewiston
Precious gold
Sept. 29 is Gold Star Mothers Day.
Gold star mothers are mothers who have had a son or daughter killed while they were serving in the U.S. military during wartime.
The term started in 1917 when the U.S. entered World War I, and families who had loved ones in the military hung a banner in the window with a star or stars on it.
Blue stars meant a family member was serving, but a gold star meant a loved one had been killed.
In 1929, Congress authorized funds to be used to pay the expenses of mothers to travel to Europe to visit their son’s grave there. Of 30,921 sons buried overseas, 6,693 mothers made the trip from 1930 to 1933.
Lt. Sanford Dole of Lewiston was and is buried in France and his mother, Nettie Dole, made the trip to her son’s grave. Her husband, Fred’s, company installed some of the sidewalks on Normal Hill , and you can still see imprinted on them the name of Dole and Co., 1917.
The thought of all gold star mothers is sad. Among them is Aletta Sullivan, whose five sons all died on the USS Juneau in World War II.
Forty-two Lewiston High School “boys” were killed in World War II, including Phil and John Pratt. Their gold star mother died in 1980 at the age of 85.
Remember all mothers who have sacrificed their sons for our country.
Dick Riggs
Lewiston