Trees get parched
Remember to give your trees a deep drink. Most of the trees in the valley are not native to the place so they may not be adapted to the semi-desert condition.
The fall is a good time to plant a tree.
Did you hear it said that if the planet had a trillion new trees, it could offset part of the damage caused by humans?
The Lewiston Urban Forest and Cemetery Commission is looking for potential commissioners to help with the work of advancing trees in our community and taking care of the city cemetery. If you agree that trees make a difference, then you can, too.
Call Jenny at the cemetery, (208) 746-6857.
Check out our website at cityoflewiston.org/cemetery.
Bill Malcom
Chairman, Lewiston City Urban Forest and Cemetery Commission.
Lewiston
Trump not in the clear
In response to comments by Dick Sherwin and others on exoneration of President Donald Trump, I got out the dictionary and applied some logic. Result: Anyone claiming exoneration of Trump regarding the Mueller investigation either does not understand the meaning of exoneration or is attempting to mislead the public. ....
From Merriam Webster: Exonerate — Implies a complete clearance from an accusation or a charge and from any attendant suspicion of blame or guilt. ...
Mueller said in congressional testimony that when it came to the president’s culpability, investigation needed to go forward only after taking into account the Office of Legal Counsel’s opinion that stipulated a sitting president cannot be indicted. In other words, regardless of facts uncovered, Mueller’s team would not be indicting the president.
From Webster: Indict — To formally accuse of or charge with a serious crime.
Sherwin implies there is a lack of facts to indict Trump of wrongdoing. The reality is the facts of the situation currently remain under redaction in the Mueller report, as directed by Attorney General Bill Barr. You and I have no idea what the facts are. ...
The Mueller Report does not imply Trump has a complete clearance from the cloud of suspicion. That is to say, he was not exonerated by any definition. The report in fact says, “If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the president clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state.”
The report does not so state. ...
Sandra Lilligren
Clarkston
Alzheimer’s young victims
Alzheimer’s disease doesn’t strike just the elderly. The 200,000 Americans currently diagnosed with dementia before age 65 need services like in-home care, transportation and caregiver support.
This past April, advocates such as myself working with the Alzheimer’s Association asked members of Congress to co-sponsor the Younger Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act.
This bipartisan proposal, H.R. 1903, would amend the Older Americans Act to serve these younger individuals and their families through our local community Area Agency on Aging.
I am very hopeful that Idaho’s congressmen, Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, will co-sponsor this needed legislation. Fulcher is, in fact, a new member of the committee that must approve this important new legislation.
As a social worker who delivers much needed services to individuals with Alzheimer’s, I personally know the heavy burden and unimaginable hardship that individuals and families carry with this disease. When enacted, the Younger Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act will ensure every American, regardless of age, has the much needed care, support and resources he needs.
I strongly believe all members of Congress should continue to actively support policies that address Alzheimer’s disease as the national public health crisis it is.
Cheryl Thompson
Coeur d Alene