UI still failing
The University of Idaho football program is seriously broken. We were told a few years back that Idaho would be competitive if only they could retreat to the Big Sky (FCS) division of the NCAA. School administrators implied that this move would return the Vandals to the glory days of Dennis Erickson and league championships.
Now that they are in the Big Sky, it is apparent that the team is not competitive there, either. Last week, Idaho had trouble keeping up with NCAA Division II Central Washington, a smaller school with 27 fewer football scholarships.
I thought after the athletic director was replaced, the team would discontinue its annual trip to the East Coast to be humiliated by a nationally ranked FBS school. The department administrators say it’s for the money, but a million bucks is not what it used to be. And they should consider what it is costing the reputation of the team and its university. Of course, it’s for the money and they, apparently, could care less.
I hope I am wrong and the Vandals win every remaining game, but I doubt it.
I certainly don’t fault the players who give it their best. But the school owes them and their fans a competitive program. If that is beyond the capabilities of the athletic department, it should end the football program and concentrate on other sports where it can compete.
Maybe they can get their reputation back.
John Scott
Clarkston
Prays we survive Trump
I could not believe all of the ridiculously stupid things President Donald Trump said in his chaotic ranting press conference and in his tweets.
First, he retweeted, “The Jewish people in Israel love him like he’s the King of Israel and the second coming of God.” That should have been the “second coming of Jesus,” but Trump doesn’t know anything about the Bible.
Then he criticized Jewish Americans who vote for Democrats saying, “It shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty to Israel.” Trump is the one with “a total lack of knowledge.”
When he wanted to buy Greenland, he criticized Denmark’s prime minister because she dared to tell him: “No.” He always calls women “nasty” and other names when they say no to him.
Trump then referred to himself as “the chosen one” as he looked toward heaven. He was talking about his trade war with China. How he got “the chosen one” out of a trade war with China, I’ll never know.
And last but not least, he wants to give himself the Medal of Honor. This five-time draft-dodger thinks that he deserves a Medal of Honor. He has no shame.
He just spiraled downhill from there with more lunatic ranting and raving.
Trump is anti-Semitic, anti-black, anti-Muslim, anti-women and pretty much anti-everything — except himself. He’s dismantling our Environmental Protection Agency, the Endangered Species Act and selling out Alaska to some mining company.
I pray that God helps America survive Donald Trump.
Joan Vanhorn
Lewiston