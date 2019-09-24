Ironic, isn’t it?
Does anyone else see the irony of the kayakers meeting at Hells Gate State Park in protest of the four Lower Snake River dams? It would be interesting to photoshop the Lewiston Tribune picture in Sunday’s edition, showing where the water level would be without the Lower Granite Dam.
Thank you, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for making that First Amendment moment possible.
Ged W. Randall
Lewiston
What about states’ rights?
The feds have been allowing California to set its own auto emission standards. They are whining now because President Donald Trump is insisting they accept the federal standards.
While I agree that states should set their own rules, my point here is this: Why has California been allowed to set its own standards while less populous states such as Idaho are not allowed to set their own rules on air, water, timber harvests, etc?
States’ rights should apply to all.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
Tagged along
Last week, I attended the Lewiston meeting of the governor’s Salmon Recovery Group. I was fortunate to be invited to tag along with the group on their Thursday bus tour of the Port of Lewiston, local hatcheries and Dworshak Dam operations.
Most impressive was the tour of the Nez Perce Tribal Hatchery at Cherry Lane on the banks of the Clearwater River. This is a most modern and innovative facility doing significant work to restore our salmon and steelhead runs. A surprise to me was the work they are doing in restoring the Lamprey Eels for which Asotin is named.
The public meeting of the study group was largely devoted to briefings by the Nez Perce fisheries department.
From the opening remarks of the tribal chairman, Shannon Wheeler, to the more detailed discussions of the tribe’s efforts in habitat restoration, spill operations and the thousands of years of tribal and salmon history, it was impressive to see the enthusiasm and professional competence of David Johnson, tribal fisheries manager, and the men and women of the Nez Perce fishery program.
It is important to note that from the chairman through the entire staff, the Nez Perce remain convinced that breaching the four lower Snake River dams is necessary for the fish.
Keith E. Carlson
Lewiston