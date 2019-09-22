Keefer gains, Idaho loses
Port of Clarkston Manager Wanda Keefer recently, understandably, bemoaned the loss of $500,000 in cruise ship business at Port of Clarkston, Washington and the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley due to the Bonneville Dam lock closure.
Dismay over the effects of a blocked river gives Keefer a first-hand opportunity to feel Idaho anglers’, guides’, outfitters’ and fishing-dependent communities’ angst at the continuing loss of salmon and steelhead runs that sustain their economies.
Keefer works in Washington. Perhaps she doesn’t care about Idaho’s lost treasure: thriving fish runs. She fails to realize that Idaho’s loss of millions of salmon and steelhead isn’t worth a few cruise ships docking at her Washington port, nor worth keeping four aging, unneeded dams.
For a number of years, my husband and I were outfitters. We did historical tours along the Lolo Trail, several for the travel service Road Scholar along U.S. Highway 12 from Lewiston to Powell, and many for cruise ship guests who debarked at Keefer’s dock — such as Lindblad/National Geographic guests.
I know those guests. I believe they’d tell Keefer to stop referring to their money in her support of the extinction of salmon and steelhead. They’re smart and have “heart.”
They would gladly give up a boat trip to help save endangered species.
Borg Hendrickson
Moscow
Who said it?
Presidential quotes:
“America, a shining light on a hill.”
“ This day will live in infamy.”
“I’m president, can you believe it?”
“Beware of the military industrial complex.”
“Don’t believe what you see and hear.”
“I’m an extremely stable genius.”
“Walk softly and carry a big stick.”
“I might bomb Iran.”
“Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.”
“Mexico will pay for the wall.”
“That depends on what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is. ...”
“Just seize the land, I’ll pardon you.”
“Ask not what your country can do for you, rather what you can do for your country.”
“Covfefe.”
“I’m not a crook.”
“Where’s my African American.”
“I’m, president, I do what I want.”
“Efforts and courage are not enough without purpose and direction.”
“I always wanted a Purple Heart.”
“Never forget.”
“I like soldiers that weren’t captured.”
“We have nothing to fear but fear itself.”
“I have a very good brain, I’m speaking to myself.”
“I’m the Chosen One.”
“A little flattery will support a man through great fatigue.”
“Punch him in the face.”
“We should nuke hurricanes.”
“I did not have sex with that woman.”
“I want a parade.”
“Keep your eyes on the stars and your feet on the ground.”
“I have opinions of my own but don’t always agree with them.”
“As president, I won’t have time for golf.”
“When you do a thing, act as if the whole world is watching.”
“I’m still being audited.”
“I cannot tell a lie.”
“Bing bing bong bing.”
Richard Strongoni
Moscow
Disappointed in school
An open letter to the Lewiston High School administration: On Sept. 13, while attending an evening event at Lewiston High School, it was brought to my attention that “I hate n****rs” had been etched into a stall in the men’s bathroom in the main school building.Further, I learned that the racist graffiti allegedly had been reported to high school personnel twice: two weeks ago, and again last week.
In a phone call to Lewiston High School on Sept. 16, I reported the defaced stall to the office staff, who requested my contact information. As of the evening of Sept. 18, the hateful graffiti had still not been removed by the school, but someone had crossed it out using a permanent marker and wrote “f**k racists.”
While I do not condone name-calling or defacing of school property, I am glad to see that someone has responded with disapproval. Hopefully, this individual also made a report.
I am incredibly disappointed in the high school personnel for their lack of urgency in taking action regarding this issue. This kind of hate speech should be addressed expediently and in a way that makes it clear that this behavior is inappropriate and will not be tolerated.
The fact that the school took no action, despite being notified at least three times in the past three weeks, is unacceptable. Please address this issue and see that this is cleaned up immediately.
Sarah Graham
Lewiston