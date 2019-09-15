Locked in a vicious cycle
We are in an endless cycle of mass shootings and no one will move past his economic or partisan interests to stop it.
The media perpetuates this bloodbath with their 24-hour coverage. They flash the murderers’ name and picture all over the news for days, giving them the notoriety that they crave. The angry loners and misfits in our country watch and think, “That’s how I want to go out, in a blaze of glory and I’m going to kill more people than he did.”
And they do.
The entertainment industry produces movies and video games full of brutal murders and graphic violence. You and I realize that this is just make-believe, but some mentally ill individuals don’t.
For decades, both political parties have ignored mental health problems in our country; now we are paying the price. The easy availability of horrific drugs like meth has been like pouring gasoline on a fire.
The Democrat goal is to take away all our guns and repeal the Second Amendment, while Republicans and the National Rifle Association are hoping the problem will just go away. Neither side has worked toward any real solution to the problem.
Democrats know the mass murders are not going to stop. Eventually the public will demand a ban on semi-automatic weapons and elect politicians who support that.
All mass murderers are insane. To stop this horrific tragedy, we must start identifying and treating our mentally ill, and figure out how to keep guns away from them.
Marvin F. Dugger
Lewiston